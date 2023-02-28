Home Business Intesa SanPaolo: Green Senior Non Preferred instruments issued
Intesa SanPaolo has issued two Green Senior Non Preferred debt instruments for an amount respectively of 1.5 billion euro maturing 08/03/2028 (call date 08/03/2027) and € 750 million maturing 08/03/2033 .

Both instruments have the following expected rating Baa3/BBB- /BBB-. The five-year bond pays a coupon of 5%, equivalent to the 4-year mid swap rate plus 170bps, while the ten-year bond has a coupon of 5.625%, equivalent to the 10-year mid swap rate plus 255bps. As reported by Equita, “the issues obtained an excellent response from investors, with an oversubscription of around 2x for the five-year bond which made it possible to lower the IPT from 190bps to 170bps and an oversubscription of around 2.7x for the 10 years which made it possible to lower the IPT from 270bps to the final 255 bps”. “The two issues will allow the bank to further strengthen the buffer against the MREL subordination requirement. Furthermore, the green format of the issues confirms the centrality of ESG objectives in the Bank’s strategy” they conclude.

