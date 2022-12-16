MILANO – Four day work week, extending hours to 9 hours Monday to Thursday. Smart working possible 120 days a year, without monthly limits.

10 October 2022



Intesa Sanpaolo is going ahead with the revision of its working model, even without an agreement with the unions. This was announced by the same institute led by Carlo Messina, who puts it on paper in a note: “The discussion with the trade union organisations, while taking place in a profitable and constructive manner, did not find a consensus on the overall content, but Intesa Sanpaolo, confirming attention to the people of the Group, will continue to offer the best solutions to those who work in the leading Italian bank, introducing the new features from January 2023”.

In detail, the proposal provides for “the possibility of increasing flexible working from home on a voluntary basis up to 120 days a year, with a meal voucher allowance of 3 euros per day, to also take into account the expenses incurred working from home and to work 4 days a week, increasing the daily hours to 9 on a voluntary basis, for equal pay, with no fixed day obligation. From January 2023, people who work in Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to individually access these methods, which are further improved compared to the current ones, compatibly with the company’s technical, organizational and production requirements”.

05 December 2022



The plan also provides for a trial in about 200 branches. “Intesa Sanpaolo – the note continues -, the leading private employer in Italy with 74,000 people (96,000 worldwide), wants to face the changes taking place in the banking and financial sector by proposing solutions and tools, within the regulatory framework, at the forefront of work organization, in line with its constant commitment to well-being and inclusion which places the Group at the top of the main international indexes. attention to needs and expectations is a key element for the implementation of the 2022-2025 Business Plan”.

The response of the unions

To the bank’s announcement, the trade unions (Fabi, First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil, Uilca Uil, Unisin) respond unitedly that the economic claims “unfortunately have been closed by the Company”. In a note, they list the points denied in the negotiation:

extend Smart Working and 4×9, not even with the necessary modulations, to all Colleagues in the Branch Network;

identify technical tools that allow for real disconnection at the end of one’s working hours;

increase the value of the meal voucher for everyone;

recognize the whole meal voucher for Smart Working days;

recognize compensation for energy and connection costs, as well as a contribution for setting up the workstation.

“Despite five months of negotiations and some steps forward, these closures, incomprehensible given the more than positive trend and organization of the Bank, did not allow for the signing of an agreement”, they recall. “The Company wanted to keep total discretion in the concessions of smart working and the 4×9 week and has in any case declared its intention to unilaterally continue with the implementation of the new work organization. We remind you that smart working and flexible working hours are an issue that concerns the entire Credit sector and that our National Contract is being renewed given that it expires at the end of the year.As always, the centrality of the CCNL is fundamental and to this end we will verify step by step the ways in which the Company will be activated unilaterally because any solution other than the provisions of the CCNL is unacceptable!”.