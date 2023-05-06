Intesa Sanpaolo, Messina: Isybank launch by the summer

16
The new digital bank Isybank will be launched by the summer. This was announced by the CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo Charles Messina according to which the bank will have almost 400 specialists.
“The strengthening of the digital skills of the bank’s core business continues decisively. We continue to invest in growth levers, particularly in technological innovation”.
