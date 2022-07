With reference to the consolidated income statement for the second quarter of 2022, Intesa SanPaolo reported net interest of € 2.091 billion, up by 6.9% compared to the € 1.956 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and by 4.8% compared to € 1.995 billion. in the second quarter of 2021. The interest margin beat the expectations of analysts, who had forecast a value of 1.99 billion. Net commissions amounted to € 2.248 billion, down by 1.4% compared to € 2.281 billion in the first quarter of 2022.