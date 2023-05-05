Intesa SanPaolo: net profit and turnover up in the first quarter of 2023. The reaction of the stock

Intesa SanPaolo, the bank led by CEO Carlo Messina, announced that it concluded the first quarter of the year with a net profit of 1.956 billion euros, up from 1.076 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and also up from 1.043 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross income rose to 3.363 billion euros, from 1.293 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.129 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (+58%).

Operating income increased by 6.9% compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and by 11.9% compared to the first quarter 2022

The Intesa SanPaolo share jumps on the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari by 2.75%, at 2.41 euros.