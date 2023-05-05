Home » Intesa SanPaolo: net profit and turnover up in the first quarter of 2023. The reaction of the stock
Business

Intesa SanPaolo: net profit and turnover up in the first quarter of 2023. The reaction of the stock

by admin

Intesa SanPaolo, the bank led by CEO Carlo Messina, announced that it concluded the first quarter of the year with a net profit of 1.956 billion euros, up from 1.076 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and also up from 1.043 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross income rose to 3.363 billion euros, from 1.293 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.129 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (+58%).

Operating income increased by 6.9% compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and by 11.9% compared to the first quarter 2022

The Intesa SanPaolo share jumps on the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari by 2.75%, at 2.41 euros.

See also  Piazza Affari struggles at the beginning of the week: Stellantis and CNH are very bad

You may also like

Germany’s bridges are worn and overloaded

Copasir, La Russa writes to the Democratic Party:...

By boat to Sylt: we got stuck in...

Apple, a quarterly decline for Tim Cook’s “apple”.

Steel production and CO₂ – Thanks to recycling,...

Alex Pompa, judges in difficulty: “Guilty, but those...

Habeck wants to subsidize electricity prices for industry...

Deutschlandticket: Where you can buy it and what...

Intesa Sanpaolo beats estimates and raises targets for...

Dax up after strong Apple figures

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy