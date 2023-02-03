Home Business Intesa Sanpaolo, net profit at 4.35 billion but the war in Ukraine weighs. Down the stock in Piazza Affari
Intesa Sanpaolo, net profit at 4.35 billion but the war in Ukraine weighs. Down the stock in Piazza Affari

MILANO – Intesa Sanpaolo closes 2022 with a net profit of €5.5 billion excluding €1.4 billion of provisions/value adjustments for Russia and Ukraine, exceeding the 2022-2025 business plan target by more than €5 billion for 2022. The net book income amounted to 4.35 billion euros, up 4% compared to 2021. In the second half of 2022, the exposure to the Russia, which fell below 0.3% of the group’s total customer loans. The indications coming from the accounts disappoint the market, with the stock marking a decrease of about three points in Piazza Affari.

Intesa Sanpaolo’s consolidated income statement in 2022 recorded net interest of 9.5 billion euro, up 20.2% compared to 7.9 billion in 2021. Net fee and commission income amounted to 8.92 billion, down by 6.4% compared to the 9.53 billion of the previous year. Operating income amounted to €21.47 billion, up by 3.3% compared to €20.79 billion in 2021. Operating costs amounted to €10.93 billion, down by 0.4% compared to 2021. net write-downs on loans amounted to €3.11 billion (including approximately €1.3 billion for exposure to Russia and Ukraine, approximately €1.2 billion for overlays and to facilitate derisking and approximately €0.7 billion for issuance of generic adjustments made in 2020 for future impacts of Covid-19), compared to €2.77 billion in 2021.
In the fourth quarter, Intesa Sanpaolo recorded a net profit of 1.07 billion euro, up from 930 million in the third quarter of 2022 and 179 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

