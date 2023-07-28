Intesa Sanpaolo: net profit flies to 4.2 billion in the first half of 2023

Intesa Sanpaolo: gross income up 61% in the first half of 2023

The Intesa Sanpaolo Board of Directors has approved the consolidated report as at 30 June 2023. The results for the first half of 2023 confirm the ability of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group to generate sustainable profitability even in complex contexts thanks to the well-diversified and resilient business model, with a Net income driven by the net interest it has achieved 4.2 billion of Euro.

The solid economic and financial performance of the half-year translated into a significant creation of value for all stakeholders, also based on strong ESG commitment of the Group: in particular, approximately 3 billion euros of accrued dividends, 2.6 billion euros of taxes generated and increased by approximately 590 million euros compared to the first half of 2022 due to the growth in net interest which drove the increase about 1.9 billion euros of net profit, expansion of the food and shelter program for people in difficulty (over 28.1 million interventions between 2022 and the first half of 2023), reinforcement from the initiatives to tackle inequality e foster inclusion financial, social, educational and cultural (about 12 billion euros of social credit and urban regeneration between 2022 and the first half of 2023).

Charles Messina, Managing Director and CEO of Intesa Sanpaolocommented: “In the first six months of the year, the growth in revenues from interest made it possible to increase net income to a value of 4.2 billion euro, consequently the accrued dividends amounted to 3 billion euro: of these approximately 40% is destined for Italian families and our shareholder Foundations, thus bringing a further strong benefit to the territories to which they belong. Direct and indirect taxes generated in the half-year amounted to 2.6 billion euros, this entails an increase of almost 600 million compared to the first half of 2022, with an increase in the benefit brought by Intesa Sanpaolo’s accounts to the public budget. The total amount received in the six-month period by the people who work for Intesa Sanpaolo is equal to 3.2 billion; in 2022 we allocated an extraordinary contribution of 1,000 euros to our People, excluding executives, in order to tackle inflation, for a total of approximately 80 million“.

