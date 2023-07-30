Intesa Sanpaolo: net profit of 4.2 billion in 1H23

Intesa Sanpaolo closed the first half with a net profit of €4.2 billion, driven by net interest, forecasting a result of more than €7 billion for the full year, with net interest exceeding €13.5 billion.

The accounts confirm the ability to generate sustainable profitability even in complex contexts, thanks to a well-diversified and resilient business model.

The implementation of the 2022-2025 business plan is proceeding at full speed, with net profit prospects for 2024 and 2025 higher than those foreseen for 2023.

As at 30 June 2023, Intesa Sanpaolo boasts a high capitalisation, well in excess of regulatory requirements, and an incidence of non-performing loans on total loans equal to 1.2% net of adjustments and 2.3% gross.

