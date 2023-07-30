Home » Intesa Sanpaolo: net profit of 4.2 billion in 1H23
Business

Intesa Sanpaolo: net profit of 4.2 billion in 1H23

by admin
Intesa Sanpaolo: net profit of 4.2 billion in 1H23

Intesa Sanpaolo closed the first half with a net profit of €4.2 billion, driven by net interest, forecasting a result of more than €7 billion for the full year, with net interest exceeding €13.5 billion.

The accounts confirm the ability to generate sustainable profitability even in complex contexts, thanks to a well-diversified and resilient business model.

The implementation of the 2022-2025 business plan is proceeding at full speed, with net profit prospects for 2024 and 2025 higher than those foreseen for 2023.

As at 30 June 2023, Intesa Sanpaolo boasts a high capitalisation, well in excess of regulatory requirements, and an incidence of non-performing loans on total loans equal to 1.2% net of adjustments and 2.3% gross.

See also  Appointments Rai, even Augias meditates his farewell. Are Cattelan and Costamagna coming?

You may also like

China’s Steel Exports Surge in the First Half...

Different methods of recycling solar panels

Mel Gibson Opts for TORK: A Modest Choice...

Chinese cars aim Europe head-on

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Crucifixes and rosaries, sacred art fills up with...

Strike in Gräfenhausen continues | free press

Petrol at 2.5 euros per litre: from Turin...

Penny: Discounter shows how expensive groceries should actually...

Expectations for GDP and inflation. End credits for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy