Intesa SanPaolo, title: chorus of quarterly buy posts

Focus on the Intesa SanPaolo stock which, in trading on Piazza Affari, continues to report a positive trend, thanks to the quarterly report published last Friday, and also the presence, in its share capital, of Goldman Sachs.

Equita SIM has published a note dedicated to bank headed by Carlo Messinacommenting on both the better-than-expected quarterly report and the bank’s decision to revise upwards its 2023 earnings guidance, a decision which in turn will allow Intesa to reward shareholders with higher dividends.

The positive outlook and solidity of the quarterly report led Equita to improve the target price on the ISP share of 6%, at 3.5 euro.

Today, the Intesa SanPaolo share scores an increase of around 1% on the Ftse Mib, to 2.45 euros.

The great protagonist of today’s session is, rather, Mps Monte dei Paschi di Siena, pending the publication of the quarterly, and after some market rumors, which have ignited the stock trend on the Stock Exchange.

Intesa SanPaolo: burst of buys from analysts

Positive on Intesa SanPaolo not only Equita SIM.

Ansa reports the bullish judgments that arrived after the publication of the quarterly also from other analysts.

As per the experts of Intermonte, who pointed out that the results are “above the estimates and Intesa Sanpaolo recorded the best start to the year ever”.

In particular, “capital was one of the positive elements, thanks to continuous optimization of Rwa”.

Banca Akros, on the other hand, referring to the “excellent data for the quarter” and the “increase in guidance for the year”, announced the decision to update the security rating to Buy with a new target price of 3.0 euro.

For their part, Deutsche Bank analysts commented that, thanks to the full “control of all its product factories, Intesa Sanpaolo is now able, thanks to the support of rates, to accelerate the growth of the margin”.

Deutsche Bank thus confirmed the “buy” rating on Intesa SanPaolo, improving the target price to 3.4 euro.

The buy evaluation of the French analysts has also been confirmed Societe Generalewho referred in particular to the solidity of the quality of the bank’s assets.

Going back to Equita’s analysis, the Milanese SIM has summarized the main balance sheet items that emerged from Intesa’s accounts, relating to the first three months of the year.

NII (interest margin): 3.254 billion (+6% on a quarterly basis, +66% on an annual basis), better than the 3.075 billion expected.

Operating profit: 3.521 billion (+38% on a quarterly basis, +22% on an annual basis), better than the 3.072 billion expected.

Provisions for credit losses: -189 million (17bps) vs -498 million (45bps) expected.

Net profit: 1.956 billion, compared to the expected 1.520 billion.

SIM also noted that “Major Surprises” that emerged from the quarterly report of Intesa SanPaolo were represented by:

higher interest margin (6% beat)

lower operating costs (7% lower than expected).

lower LLPs, (therefore provisions), with a cost of risk at only 17b basis points, compared to the expected 45 basis points.

“There are no signs of stress at the balance sheet level – explained Andrea Lisi of Equita SIM – The average loans are essentially stable on a quarterly basis, while direct bank deposits is down by -2%, mainly due to the decline in corporate deposits”.

With regard to “capital, despite the – expected – impact from regulatory headwinds of -60bps, CET1 increased further by 20 basis points, on a quarterly basis, to 13.7%”.

Again, it has been pointed out that Intesa SanPaolo “revised the 2023 guidance upwards, taking it from ‘well above

5.5 billion to about 7 billion, or about 6% higher “than our estimates”.

From the call with analysts the main factors emerged.

Guidance 2023 was defined on conservative assumptions. At the NII level (expected > 13bn) an average Euribor of 3.2%-3.3% and a deposit beta of 40% were assumed from May (vs current 10%, NII sensitivity of 35-40mn at -1p.p. deposit beta).

was defined on conservative assumptions. At the NII level (expected > 13bn) an average Euribor of 3.2%-3.3% and a deposit beta of 40% were assumed from May (vs current 10%, NII sensitivity of 35-40mn at -1p.p. deposit beta). The heart it is assumed to be in the 35-40 basis point area without the use of overlays.

it is assumed to be in the 35-40 basis point area without the use of overlays. He manages indicated that ISP will be able to report strong results also for the next few years, with the 7 billion of the 2023 guidance that can be further improved.

indicated that ISP will be able to report strong results also for the next few years, with the 7 billion of the 2023 guidance that can be further improved. The rate hike provides a clear and high upside compared to the 2025 plan profit target of 6.5 billion.

provides a clear and high upside compared to the 2025 plan profit target of 6.5 billion. Intesa Sanpaolo expects to close 2023 with a CET1 in the 13.5-14% area and will have to define how to use its excess capital (vs target 12%).

expects to close 2023 with a CET1 in the 13.5-14% area and will have to define how to use its excess capital (vs target 12%). The most probable solution is to offer extra remuneration to shareholders. Although any decisions of this type will be taken on a case-by-case basis at the end of the year, management – in the current context – has shown confidence in being able to offer an even richer remuneration in addition to the usual payout of 70% on profit”

Equita SIM has announced that it has revised upwards Intesa SanPaolo’s earnings estimates of 13%, to 7.4 billion euros, for 2023, level 6% above guidance.

The outlook on profits of 2024-2025 was improved by 2% on average.

Still, Equita has the target price on the Intesa share improved by 6% to 3.5 euro per share (2024E P/TE =1.2x).

The rating is “buy”, motivated by the fact that the security trades with a 2024E P/TE equal to 0.8 timescompared to a 14% higher ROTE, and considering that the bank “offers a rich and sustainable remuneration to shareholders (c.12% dvd without distributions of excess capital) and is characterized by a business model capable of guaranteeing high profitability even with a less favorable interest rate environment”.

It is worth mentioning the same optimism of the CEO of Intesa SanPaolo, Carlo Messina who, during the conference call following the publication of the bank’s quarterly report, defined the bank’s accounts, which highlighted a net profit of around 2 billion, a litmus test of the “best quarter since 2007” and “best start to the year ever”.

CEO Carlo Messina: excellent asset quality, leader in Europe

On the dividend front, Messina underlined that the bank will evaluate at the end of the year the option to distribute excess capital.

“It is clear that at the end of the year we will have to consider whether to somehow distribute part of the excess capital to the market – underlined the CEO, adding that “this year we will distribute an already significant amount” and that, consequently, “at the moment I see no reason to make further commitments”.

That said, “it is clear that the bank has significant excess capital.”

On the M&A front, Messina’s response was not so different from that already given, in recent weeks and on various occasions, by the CEO of BPM Bank Giuseppe Castagna and from the number one of UniCreditor Andrea Orcel:

“At the moment we do not see acquisitions that could create value for our shareholders”, said the CEO of Intesa SanPaolo, adding that he prefers to remain “focused on our business plan”.

The CEO remarked, among other things, that “asset quality is excellent, with the lowest annualized cost of risk ever and increased coverage”a factor that demonstrates that Intesa SanPaolo is the “European leader in terms of asset quality”.

Intesa SanPaolo and the Goldman Sachs factor

Intesa SanPaolo is also strong in presence of Goldman Sachs, in its capitalas in that of UniCredit.

From the communications on significant holdings released by Consob last week, it emerged in fact that Goldman Sachs holds an indirect share of 6.61% through Goldman Sachs International (5.44%) and 11 other subsidiaries.

Participation is broken down as follows:

a 0.53% stake is represented by shares with voting rights; a 1.02% stake from shares subject to securities lending contracts with no expiry date and with the possibility of repayment at any time; a 1.37% stake from ‘Put’, ‘Call’ and ‘Future’ option contracts with expiration dates between 04/25/2023 and 12/20/2024.

The Goldman Sachs stake also includes a 1.45% stake, represented by a ‘Future’ contract with expiration dates between 06/16/2023 and 12/20/2030; one of 0.99% with a ‘Call’ option contract with expiration dates between 04/26/2023 and 03/31/2035.

