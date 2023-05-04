Intesa Sanpaolo, with Up2Stars selected 40 startups

Intesa Sanpaolo, with Up2Stars selected 40 innovative startups

The second edition of Up2Starsthe program dedicated to the enhancement and growth of startup innovative in Italy, created by Intesa Sanpaolo in collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Center, which will involve 40 young businesses. With a market share of innovative startups of almost 32%, for the banking group, “growth and innovation of the entrepreneurial system are essential objectives”, highlights Virginia Tassel, executive director Business Governance Banca dei Territori Intesa Sanpaolo. “On the one hand we support the development of the traditional production system, on the other we intervene on the levers of competitiveness through the innovation typical of startups, in line with the core objectives of the Pnrr”.

Apply over 600 startups

After the first edition of Up2Stars – which ends today with an event in Milan and saw the application of over 600 startupsof which 40 selected – “we renew the program by extending collaboration to national research centers and extended partnerships, and broadening the horizon of startups thanks to internationalization prospects, with the creation of a broad innovation ecosystem”, also thanks the collaboration with the Italian Innovation Center in San Francisco, set up at Innovit.

The second edition of Up2Stars will focus on four new themes, strategic for the country’s economy: from the application of technologies in the water sector and water management (watertech) to renewable energies; from AI for business transformation to IoT for infrastructure and mobility.