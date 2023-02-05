While the market awaits the moves of the big banks – in a game of variable geometries involving UniCredit, BancoBpm, Mps and Bper in turn – it is the small ones that hold the court. Because today this is where the (fortunately few) fragilities of a sector, the banking sector, are still concentrated, which has made enormous strides in recent years in terms of capital and asset quality, also thanks to the pressure from banking supervision. “Credit quality remains good,” he said …
See also The proportion of direct sales continues to expand, and Kweichow Moutai's revenue in the first nine months increased by 16.52%_Series_Channel_Company