Listen to the audio version of the article

While the market awaits the moves of the big banks – in a game of variable geometries involving UniCredit, BancoBpm, Mps and Bper in turn – it is the small ones that hold the court. Because today this is where the (fortunately few) fragilities of a sector, the banking sector, are still concentrated, which has made enormous strides in recent years in terms of capital and asset quality, also thanks to the pressure from banking supervision. “Credit quality remains good,” he said …