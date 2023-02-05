Home Business Intesa withdraws, UniCredit on standby: banking risk starts from the small ones
Business

Intesa withdraws, UniCredit on standby: banking risk starts from the small ones

by admin
Intesa withdraws, UniCredit on standby: banking risk starts from the small ones

While the market awaits the moves of the big banks – in a game of variable geometries involving UniCredit, BancoBpm, Mps and Bper in turn – it is the small ones that hold the court. Because today this is where the (fortunately few) fragilities of a sector, the banking sector, are still concentrated, which has made enormous strides in recent years in terms of capital and asset quality, also thanks to the pressure from banking supervision. “Credit quality remains good,” he said …

See also  The proportion of direct sales continues to expand, and Kweichow Moutai's revenue in the first nine months increased by 16.52%_Series_Channel_Company

You may also like

Giorgia Meloni from danger to the most popular...

Resolution 48 of 01/23/2023 – Appointment Director of...

Landi Renzo focuses on hydrogen for sustainable trucks

Africa: Mainland agricultural production value could nearly quadruple...

Giorgia Meloni from danger to the most popular...

Electric cars, Bonomi against the EU: “Some Italian...

WeAreStarting, Opinions and Reviews, Find Out How to...

We are in a hurry

Pd, torpedo Cuperlo: “Behind Schlein and Bonaccini there...

Sanremo 2023, the economy of the Festival explained...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy