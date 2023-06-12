Intestinal bacteria are mainly responsible for postoperative infections

Despite careful hygiene and disinfection measures, infections after invasive procedures are not uncommon. Researchers have now found that bacteria from the intestines of those affected are usually responsible for this. At the same time, they found a solution.

There were already indications beforehand that bacteria are able to overcome the intestinal barrier and spread through the blood and lymphatic system in the body. This is a possible explanation for why postoperative infections can occur even when the procedure takes place in an aseptic environment.

A research team led by Professor Guido Beldi, Head of Visceral Surgery at the University Clinic for Visceral Surgery and Medicine at the Inselspital in Bern, and Dr. Mercedes Gomez de Agüero, head of a junior research group at the Institute for Systems Immunology at the Julius Maximilians University in Würzburg, has now got to the bottom of this hypothesis.

Risk particularly high in liver surgery

In a In the current study, the researchers analyzed bacterial cultures from almost 4,000 patientswho had developed a co-infection after major surgery. In the majority of cases, they identified intestinal bacteria in those affected, such as Enterococcus, Escherichia coli and Clostridium, as the responsible pathogens.

This was primarily after operations on the liver, pancreas, bile ducts and am small and large intestine the case. Compared to minor liver surgery, large liver dissections led more often to infections from intestinal bacteria, which significantly delayed healing.

Lymphocytes inhibit spread

In the mouse model, the scientists were able to observe that so-called “Type 3 innate lymphoid cells” (ILC3) play an important role in containing the spreading bacteria and in the healing process after major operations. These are special cells of the innate immune system that are located in the liver.

For example, if ILC3 are activated by the systemic spread of bacteria from the gut, they release messenger substances such as interleukin 22. These messenger substances stimulate liver cells to produce antimicrobial substances. The ILC3-dependent mechanisms seem to have an impact not only on the spread of intestinal bacteria in the body, but also on the liver’s ability to regenerate. From the point of view of the study authors, they represent a possible target for new therapy strategies to prevent or treat postoperative infections.