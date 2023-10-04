Home » INTL GENIUS (00033) Records Annual Loss of HK$38.71 Million, Stocks Plummet over 6%
INTL GENIUS (00033) Records Annual Loss of HK$38.71 Million, Stocks Plummet over 6%

INTL GENIUS (00033) Stocks Plummet Over 6% with Annual Loss of HK$38.71 Million

Zhitong Finance Network – October 4, 2023

INTL GENIUS (00033) experienced a drastic drop of more than 6% in Hong Kong stocks. At the time of press, the stock fell 6.62% to HK$7.19, with a transaction volume reaching HK$2.5183 million.

According to the latest report from Zhitong Finance APP, INTL GENIUS recently disclosed its annual results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The company reported revenue of HK$334 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 13%. However, the loss attributable to the company’s equity holders amounted to HK$38.71 million, signifying a stark contrast to the previous year’s profit of HK$41.375 million. Consequently, the company transitioned from profit to loss, with a basic loss per share of HK7.21 cents. The announcement highlighted that the increase in income was primarily due to the resumption of normal business activities after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge in commodity trade revenue.

The financial community has issued a warning amidst the concerning performance of INTL GENIUS. It is emphasized that the content, data, and tools provided in this article are not intended as investment advice and should solely serve as a reference. The volatile nature of the stock market necessitates caution when making investment decisions.

Investors are advised to exercise prudence and carefully assess the risks involved before engaging in any stock market activities.

Disclaimer: The above article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered legally binding investment advice.

