Into “Specialized, Specialized and New”｜Xinbeifang: Create oil drilling tools products for 10,000-meter-deep wells

In Mudanjiang Xinbei Petroleum Drilling Tools Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Xinbei), the development of internal blowout prevention tools for oil drilling that can penetrate more than 10,000 meters underground is the main direction of the company.

“Under the 10,000-meter-deep well, higher requirements are put forward for the product’s pressure resistance, corrosion resistance, service life and impact resistance. At present, we are breaking through one by one in terms of technology and material selection.” Mudanjiang Xinbei Petroleum Drilling Co., Ltd. Gao Linjiang, deputy general manager of the limited liability company, told reporters.

As a national-level high-tech enterprise and a national-level “specialized, special and new” small giant enterprise, Xinbei has been deeply involved in the field of oil drilling tools for 20 years, and has been rated as the only domestic BOP tool for well control equipment of China National Petroleum Corporation for three consecutive years. It has become a major supplier of Xinjiang Karamay Oilfield, Tarim Oilfield, Daqing Oilfield, Jilin Oilfield and Liaohe Oilfield, and a member of the supply network of China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and COSL.

In Xinbei’s production workshop, machines roared, and a tense and busy atmosphere filled the surroundings. The workers in the workshop are busy making orders for Sichuan West Oilfield and Tarim Oilfield. They have to work overtime every day until 9:30 in the evening, and the production line is in full production. Yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.48%.” Gao Linjiang said.

Workers are busy in production

A good production situation is inseparable from the renewal of production equipment. At present, Xinbei has 3 machining workshops, 1 heat treatment workshop, and 1 assembly workshop, with a total of more than 380 sets of equipment, which are working at full capacity for production. In recent years, with the acceleration of equipment updating, Xinbei has continuously purchased several new automation equipment to support the upgrading of products and realize the upgrading and transformation of ultra-high voltage products. Gao Linjiang gave examples, such as the 6-meter four-axis gantry processing center purchased last year, the robot laser cladding equipment, and the supersonic spraying equipment just purchased this year.

In 2022, Xinbei will introduce a new 6-meter four-axis gantry machining center

Supported by equipment and supported by talents, Xinbei has been making continuous deployment in the development of products serving 10,000-meter-deep wells. In November 2022, Xinbei and Harbin Institute of Technology jointly established the Oil Drilling and Production Internal Blowout Prevention Equipment Industrial Technology Research Institute. At the same time, two head-goose team workstations jointly established by the Mudanjiang Municipal Government and Harbin Institute of Technology landed in Xinbei. “Under this, we will use technological strength to overcome manufacturing bottlenecks and improve manufacturing capabilities.” Gao Linjiang said.

Laser cladding equipment

Taking root in Longjiang for 20 years, Gao Linjiang has a deep understanding of the changes in the business environment in Heilongjiang Province. “In recent years, the business environment in Heilongjiang Province has improved significantly. Knock on the door of the enterprise for the first time, conduct research, understand the production and operation of the enterprise, technological innovation, etc., understand the difficulties faced by the enterprise, help us understand relevant policies, and help enterprises solve problems and difficulties in development.” Gao Linjiang said.

Recently, the industrial design service city (local) activity organized by the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology and the Mudanjiang City Industry and Information Technology Department entered Xinbei, bringing new development ideas to the company. “As a manufacturing company, we are also aware of the importance of industrial design.” Gao Linjiang said that from the perspective of culture and brand, the industrial design team suggested that we build an exhibition hall to showcase the achievements of the company over the past 20 years. From the perspective of product manufacturing, the industrial design team has also brought us new ideas. In the manufacture of large-scale, customized and complex equipment, we can try to use 3D printing technology to reduce costs and help enterprises transform and upgrade. “

Xinbei’s plug valve ball

For manufacturing enterprises, machining accuracy highlights manufacturing capabilities. In recent years, Xinbei has also been continuously improving machining accuracy to achieve its own leapfrog development. In the future, Xinbei will be committed to the transformation in three aspects, one is to upgrade and transform to ultra-high voltage products; the other is to transform from the production of spare parts to the production of product testing equipment. At present, Xinbei’s CNC internal blowout prevention tool pressure testing equipment has applied for an invention patent, and has been approved as the “first set” of equipment in key provincial fields; the third is the transformation from production and processing to oilfield services.