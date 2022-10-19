Original title: Intraday Quick Fact | Technology stocks dragged the broader market lower, the Hang Seng Index fell more than 2%, and the real estate, property management, and shipping sectors bucked the trend and strengthened

Futu Information reported on October 19 that the three major indexes of Hong Kong stocks fluctuated and weakened. As of press time, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.79%, the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 2.24%, and the State-owned Enterprise Index fell 1.08%.

Large tech stocks fell broadlyKuaishou fell by more than 5%, Bilibili fell by nearly 4%, Meituan and Jingdong fell by more than 3%, Tencent and Ali fell by about 2%, and Baidu fell by more than 1%.

Real estate and property management stocks rose hand in hand,CIFI Yongsheng services rose by more than 7%, China Overseas Development, China Resources Land, and Country Garden rose by more than 4%, Country Garden services rose by nearly 3%, and Longfor Group rose by nearly 2%.

Shipping stocks collectively strengthened,COSCO SHIPPING Energy rose nearly 13%, OOIL International and Pacific Shipping rose about 3%, and COSCO SHIPPING Holdings and SITC rose more than 1%. Power stocks strengthened,China Resources Power rose nearly 3%, China Power and Huadian International rose more than 2%, and Huaneng International rose more than 1%. Most coal stocks rose,China Coal Energy and Shougang Resources rose more than 2%, Yankuang Energy rose nearly 2%, and China Shenhua rose nearly 1%. For individual stocks,$COSCO SHIPPING Energy (01138.HK)$ surged nearly 11%, and the agency said that the supply and demand gap in the oil transportation sector may reach a historical extreme in the future. See also Jufeng Investment Adviser: The new crown virus strain has not yet reached short-term A shares or still under pressure $ New Oriental Online (01797.HK) $ rose nearly 6%, Huatai Securities: Maintained the "Hold" rating of New Oriental Online, raised the target price to 31.31 Hong Kong dollars. $ GenScript Biotechnology (01548.HK) $ rose more than 5%. According to the news, the company's 22Q3 Xida Keorensai achieved net trade sales of about 55 million US dollars. $Minimally Invasive Robot-B(02252.HK)$ rose by nearly 8%, and has risen by about 40% in the past four days. Discounted loans for the renovation and transformation of medical equipment have been issued in many places. $ Country Garden (02007.HK) $ rose nearly 6%, the company is advancing the second round of credit enhancement debt financing, the controlling shareholder has bought back 325 million corporate bonds.

