Original title: Intraday Quick Fact | The three major indexes rose and fell, the KSE index fell by more than 2%, and pharmaceutical stocks and green power concept stocks rose against the market trend

Futu Information reported on October 13 that the three major indexes of Hong Kong stocks rose and fell in early trading. As of press time, the Hang Seng Index and the State-owned Enterprise Index both fell by more than 1%, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell by more than 2%.

Technology stocks continue to decline,Bilibili fell by nearly 7%, Meituan fell by more than 3%, Kuaishou fell by nearly 3%, and Tencent fell by more than 1%.

Pharmaceutical stocks strengthened,WuXi AppTec rose nearly 6%, Asymchem, Pharmaron, Tigermed rose more than 2%, and WuXi Biologics rose more than 1%.

Green power concept stocks strengthened,Datang New Energy rose more than 6%, Datang Power rose more than 5%, and China Resources Power rose nearly 5%. Photovoltaic solar stocks were partly higher,GCL Technology rose more than 6%, GCL New Energy, Xinte Energy, and Xinyi Energy rose more than 2%. Auto stocks were mostly lower,Weilai and Leapmotor fell nearly 3%, while Geely Automobile and Great Wall Motor fell more than 2%. For individual stocks,$BeiGene (06160.HK)$ rose more than 13%, and Baiyue Ze received positive results in drug tests. $ WuXi PharmaTech (02359.HK) $ rose more than 5%, the company’s first three quarters net profit of 7.4 billion doubled year-on-year. $Datang New Energy (01798.HK)$ rose nearly 6%, and completed 2.1961 million MWh of power in September, an increase of 37.25% year-on-year. See also Google partners with iFixit! Push the Pixel phone self-repair plan! - ezone.hk - Technology Focus - Digital edit/somer Risk warning: The opinions of the authors or guests shown above have their own specific positions, and investment decisions need to be based on independent thinking. Futu will endeavour but cannot guarantee the accuracy and reliability of the above content, and will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from any inaccuracies or omissions.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

