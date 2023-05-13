Home » Intraday Quick View | The three major indexes soared and fell back. JD.com collectively rose after its performance, and JD.com rose by more than 6%; gold stocks fell, and Zijin Mining fell by about 7%
Intraday Quick View | The three major indexes soared and fell back. JD.com collectively rose after its performance, and JD.com rose by more than 6%; gold stocks fell, and Zijin Mining fell by about 7%

Intraday Quick View | The three major indexes soared and fell back. JD.com collectively rose after its performance, and JD.com rose by more than 6%; gold stocks fell, and Zijin Mining fell by about 7%

Original Title: Intraday Quick View | The three major indexes soared and fell back. JD.com rose collectively after its performance, and JD.com rose by more than 6%; gold stocks fell, and Zijin Mining fell by about 7%

Futu News reported on May 12 that the three major Hong Kong stock indexes were mixed. As of press time, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.47%, the Hang Seng Branch Index rose 0.62%, and the State Enterprise Index fell 0.17%.

In terms of sectors, most of the technology and Internet stocks rose.Jingdong rose by more than 6%, Baidu rose by more than 3%, Ali and Meituan rose by more than 2%, and Netease and Xiaomi fell.

Power stocks rose again,China Power rose more than 5%, Huadian International rose more than 4%, and Huaneng International and Datang Power rose more than 2%.

Gold stocks tumbled,Zijin Mining and China Gold International fell about 7%, Zhaojin Mining fell more than 6%, and Shandong Gold fell more than 4%.

Auto stocks were weak,Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 3%, Great Wall Motors fell nearly 3%, Ideal Auto fell nearly 2%, and BYD shares fell more than 1%.

In terms of individual stocks,After the performance of JD.com, the group rose sharply, up more than 6%, and its net profit increased by 90% year-on-year to 7.6 billion yuan, which greatly exceeded expectations; it rose by more than 4%, and rose by more than 2%.

$SMIC (00981.HK)$ rose nearly 2% after rising and fell. Q1 net profit fell 44% year-on-year. It is expected that the capacity utilization rate and shipments in the second quarter will be higher than those in the first quarter.

See also  Protect the calf!South Gate: Rashford can go wherever he wants to go to New York – yqqlm

$Zijin Mining (02899.HK)$ fell more than 7%, leading the decline in gold stocks. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar under the inflation data suppressed gold prices, and overnight gold futures fell by nearly 1%.

$Alibaba-SW(09988.HK)$ rose nearly 2%, and was favored by many big banks before the results.

Risk warning: The opinions of the authors or guests shown above have their own specific positions, and investment decisions must be based on independent thinking.

