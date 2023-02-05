The match on the public or single network

It is difficult to talk about telecommunications at the moment without entering into the game being fought on the public (or single) network which involves Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Tim’s second shareholder and Open Fiber’s first), Vivendi (Tim’s first shareholder ), Government and international funds, certainly Kkr and Macquarie but it may not be over here. And it is just as difficult to do it regardless of that shower of public aid (VAT at 10%?, more vouchers?, energy subsidies?) with respect to which the Government has even set up an ad hoc table with all the operators in the sector.

And so in the chat with Daniele Peli, Co-Founder and CEO of Intred the discussion could only fall on these themes. Intred is a regional reality – its roots in Lombardy are very strong – growing and healthy. Something not obvious for those who work in the sector. In essence, it “lays” the fiber optic network for public administration, business and retail customers, guaranteeing them ultra-broadband, wireless, telephony and cloud services connectivity. With the 2018 quotation, its development projects have taken off in parallel with the plus sign on the budget accounts. To say, between 2021 and 2022 the 7,300 kilometers of fiber grounded grew to reach 9 thousand, while the turnover which in 2017 was 14.8 million euros is preparing to reach (estimates by analysts) 45-46.

What is your idea of ​​the game being played on the net?

“Looking at it from the outside, but obviously with the interest of those affected by the operation, it might seem that there is a will to help the former Monopolist who has accumulated a large debt over the years. In concrete terms, the desire seems to be to find a system solution to safeguard an important strategic asset for the country. Then, if you ask me for an opinion on the theme of the single network, I can only start from what we see in everyday life”.

What do you see?

“In the white areas (the areas where there is no return on investment) Open Fiber operates thanks to public contributions and nobody would dream of creating a new infrastructure. Instead, we have invested above all in the gray areas (small-medium sized centres) and partially in the black areas (basically large cities) trying to get ahead of our competitors over time. Here, if I put myself from the citizen’s point of view, it seems clear to me that a double player can better satisfy his needs”.

However, we are talking about a highly competitive sector that requires large investments. Precisely for this reason, the government is working on an aid package. What would be needed primarily given that the blanket of roofing is not very long?

“If I reflect on what happened in the past, I realize that generalized aid, I am thinking of vouchers, make little sense. Targeted interventions to push the most advanced technologies would be more profitable. There is a lot of talk about reducing VAT. Cutting VAT to 5% only on the latest generation connections, on the FTTH network (ultra-broadband connections to homes) would guarantee a qualitative leap in the country’s digitization process”.

Fiber is needed to digitize the country. Specific skills are required to lay the fiber. Also according to your experience is it difficult to find them?

“Introduction, the laying work is not done in-house, no one does it anymore, but it is contracted out to external companies. That said, we too see that the companies we turn to struggle more due to a lack of excavators, just to give an example, with the consequence that the work costs more. A team leader at the moment earns over 3,000 euros net per month. We also know that the tenders called by the big players often go deserted precisely because of this problem. The point, however, is that there is a lack of all-round digital skills. There is a shortage above all of engineers and at the moment we are also looking for commercial figures”.

How much it is?

“The workforce is currently made up of 180 employees – the average age is 37.5 years, which drops to 33 years in the technical department – and we would like to integrate it shortly with another 20 units”.

How important has the Stock Exchange been in your growth process?

“Since the IPO we have raised around 10 million euros, but the economic aspect, however significant, is not the most important if you think that in 2021 we spent 21 million euros alone on investments and another 18 were invested in the first half of 2022. Our goal is to reach all the Municipalities of Lombardy that have at least one school complex with fiber optics. Today we have reached 2,400 schools out of 5,300”.

And the quotation?

“The listing has given us visibility, it has made us known internationally – more than 50% of our investors are non-Italian institutions and funds – and it has also made us more coveted from a professional point of view. Working in a listed company has a different appeal and as football teaches (Intred is among other things sponsors of Atalanta and Como Calcio) great teams are built with great players”.

We also grow with M&A operations…

“The acquisition of QCOM Spa, an operator based in Treviglio in the province of Bergamo, has brought us about 60 new professionals and a turnover of 11 million euros, in 2019 it had an Ebitda (gross operating margin) of 7%, using our network and optimizing costs, we brought it to 27% in 2020 and over 40% in 2022”.

In short, on to the next one.

“For now there is nothing concrete, but we are always open to evaluating all the possibilities…”.

Always and only in Lombardy?

“It is clear that most of our business is concentrated in Lombardy and therefore any operation could create greater synergies and economies of scale. Having said that, we are also attentive to what happens in the neighboring territories”.

With the public administration target which is becoming increasingly central.

“The PA is certainly one of our reference targets. We have important contracts in place both at a national level with the Mise and at a local level, we are connecting many municipalities by fiber optics which often still have copper connections with speeds that are not adequate for the services they have to fulfil. In the third quarter of 2022, the Public Administration represented 17% of turnover, against 20% of the retail segment, 55% of the business segment and 8% of the wholesale segment (sale of the network to other operators). In the future, this 17% is destined to grow and the prospects for wholesale are also very positive”.