Introducing the 2024 Lantu Dreamer: A Glimpse into the Future of Electric Vehicles

2024 Xinlantu Dreamer Launched with a Starting Price of 339,900 Yuan

By Bai Haotian, Beijing News

October 12, 2024

Beijing – Xinlantu Motors officially launched the highly anticipated 2024 Xinlantu Dreamer today. The latest offering from Xinlantu Motors comes in two power forms – plug-in hybrid and pure electric, with a total of four models. The official price range for the new Dreamer is set at 339,900 to 469,900 yuan. Additionally, the company also introduced a customized four-seater model priced at 630,000 yuan.

The new Dreamer boasts impressive cruising ranges. The plug-in hybrid version, CLTC, offers a pure electric range of 236 kilometers and a comprehensive range of 1,231 kilometers. On the other hand, the pure electric model, CLTC, features an enhanced cruising range of up to 650 kilometers.

Driving control is a key highlight of the new Dreamer series. All models are equipped with an intelligent electric four-wheel drive system, allowing for stepless adjustment of front and rear motor torque from 0-100%. The vehicles are built with a front double wishbone + rear five-link suspension, all-aluminum chassis, and air suspension. This configuration enables a 60 mm lift adjustment capability.

In terms of intelligence, the new Lantu Dreamer is integrated with an advanced intelligent interaction system. The system offers convenient interactive features, including four-tone voice response and gesture recognition. The new Dreamer also includes various intelligent driving functions, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and full-scenario automatic parking.

The launch of the 2024 Xinlantu Dreamer has generated great excitement among car enthusiasts and industry experts. With its cutting-edge technology, impressive performance, and competitive pricing, the new Dreamer is expected to make a significant impact in the electric vehicle market.

This article first appeared in the Beijing News.