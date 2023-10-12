Home » Introducing the 2024 Lantu Dreamer: A Glimpse into the Future of Electric Vehicles
Business

Introducing the 2024 Lantu Dreamer: A Glimpse into the Future of Electric Vehicles

by admin
Introducing the 2024 Lantu Dreamer: A Glimpse into the Future of Electric Vehicles

2024 Xinlantu Dreamer Launched with a Starting Price of 339,900 Yuan

By Bai Haotian, Beijing News

October 12, 2024

Beijing – Xinlantu Motors officially launched the highly anticipated 2024 Xinlantu Dreamer today. The latest offering from Xinlantu Motors comes in two power forms – plug-in hybrid and pure electric, with a total of four models. The official price range for the new Dreamer is set at 339,900 to 469,900 yuan. Additionally, the company also introduced a customized four-seater model priced at 630,000 yuan.

The new Dreamer boasts impressive cruising ranges. The plug-in hybrid version, CLTC, offers a pure electric range of 236 kilometers and a comprehensive range of 1,231 kilometers. On the other hand, the pure electric model, CLTC, features an enhanced cruising range of up to 650 kilometers.

Driving control is a key highlight of the new Dreamer series. All models are equipped with an intelligent electric four-wheel drive system, allowing for stepless adjustment of front and rear motor torque from 0-100%. The vehicles are built with a front double wishbone + rear five-link suspension, all-aluminum chassis, and air suspension. This configuration enables a 60 mm lift adjustment capability.

In terms of intelligence, the new Lantu Dreamer is integrated with an advanced intelligent interaction system. The system offers convenient interactive features, including four-tone voice response and gesture recognition. The new Dreamer also includes various intelligent driving functions, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and full-scenario automatic parking.

The launch of the 2024 Xinlantu Dreamer has generated great excitement among car enthusiasts and industry experts. With its cutting-edge technology, impressive performance, and competitive pricing, the new Dreamer is expected to make a significant impact in the electric vehicle market.

This article first appeared in the Beijing News.

You may also like

Samsung Joins ZTE and Motorola in Blocking Gray...

Survey: 74.1% of Italians with Israel. FdI and...

Qingdao: The Beer Capital of China Delights Guests...

A humanitarian catastrophe is looming in the Gaza...

Copy Trading, Mirror Trading And Social Trading –...

Cross Margin And Isolated Margin: What’s The Difference?

Enhancing Financial Markets with BaaS

Blockchain’s Influence on Traditional Financial Institutions: What is...

Cryptocurrencies, from terrorists to the FTX scandal. Everyone...

Increase in Holdings by Huijin Injects Optimism in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy