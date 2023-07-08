Home » Introducing the CS55 PLUS 2023: The Latest Innovation in High-Range Vehicles Arrives in Maracaibo
Title: Changan Autos Introduces the CS55 PLUS 2023, a High-Tech Vehicle in Maracaibo

Maracaibo, Zulia – Changan Autos, the renowned automobile dealership, has unveiled its latest addition to the high range vehicle segment in Maracaibo – the CS55 PLUS 2023. The sleek and modern design of this vehicle has already captivated car enthusiasts in the city.

Luis Valera, the general manager of the Marabino dealership, highlighted the exceptional features and technology incorporated in the new CS55 PLUS 2023. One of the standout features is its advanced display system that enhances the driving experience.

Powered by a 1.5 direct injection engine with a turbocharger, the CS55 PLUS 2023 boasts an impressive 185 horsepower and 300 N/m of torque. In addition, the vehicle has a separate cooling system, ensuring optimal engine performance.

For those interested in owning this technological marvel, the CS55 PLUS 2023 is available at a price of $37,350. Changan Autos also offers a customer-friendly financing plan, enabling buyers to pay 50% of the vehicle’s value as a down payment, and the remaining balance can be paid in 24 monthly installments with an 18% interest rate.

To learn more about the CS55 PLUS 2023 or to make a purchase, potential customers can contact the master of sales, reachable at 0414-601.39.51. Additionally, Changan Autos can be found on social media platforms with the usernames @changanautosmaracaibo and @changanautovenezuela.

Excitement is building around the arrival of the CS55 PLUS 2023, and Changan Autos invites car enthusiasts to visit their dealership and experience this cutting-edge vehicle for themselves.

Stay tuned for updates and further news by following Changan Autos on Instagram at @changanautosmaracaibo.

Photo Credit: Jose Lopez

