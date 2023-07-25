Introducing the Exclusive Ford F-150 Raptor Black: A Powerful and Stylish Addition to the F-Series

Title: Ford Introduces Exclusive Black Edition of the F-150 Raptor

Date: July 24, 2023

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a special edition of its highly successful F-Series truck, introducing the all-new Ford F-150 Raptor Black. This exclusive version boasts a unique level of equipment and an all-black appearance, making it a stand-out option in the market.

The F-Series continues to dominate the US sales market, with June sales figures once again favoring the Michigan-based company. Ford’s overall sales growth is attributed to the record-breaking 168,732 vehicles sold, of which 72,355 were F-Series trucks. Among these, the Ford F-150 takes the lead.

The Ford F-150 Raptor Black offers a powerful and sporty configuration, making it one of the standout versions in the F-150 lineup. With eight different trim levels, the Raptor stands out with its 4×4 delivery capability and its maximum expression of athleticism.

Inside the Ford F-150 Raptor Black, the emphasis is on a sleek black interior with advanced technology features. The model comes with a 12-inch digital screen, equipped with SYNC 4, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. Additional features include heated seats, driver assistance systems, cruise control with stop and go, and an adjustable steering wheel.

On the exterior, the Ford F-150 Raptor Black further emphasizes its exclusive persona with a striking all-black design. The robust lines and imposing structure are complemented by a honeycomb grille, LED lighting, and the iconic black “FORD” badge. The dimensions remain the same as the original model, ensuring the same performance capabilities.

Under the hood, the Ford F-150 Raptor Black is powered by a formidable 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, delivering an impressive 450 horsepower and 510 Nm of torque. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and optional all-wheel drive, this truck is ready to tackle any terrain.

The Ford F-150 Raptor Black is a testament to Ford’s engineering prowess and success in the pickup truck segment. Its exclusive features and all-black aesthetic make it a standout option for off-road enthusiasts. How this version fares in the market remains to be seen, but Ford’s track record suggests it will be well-received.

Watch the video showcasing the Ford F-150 Raptor Black for a closer look at this striking pickup truck.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

