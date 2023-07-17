Introducing the Longcheng Sleep Charging Station: Revolutionizing Sleep Management with Technology

Sleep Charging Station Opens in Changzhou to Address Sleep Problems

July 16, Changzhou – Yishi Sleep Charging Station’s newest branch opened in Changzhou’s Longhu Paradise Street. The opening ceremony was attended by Chen Zili, President of Shanghai Yishi Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd., who emphasized the importance of sleep in improving public health. With over 500 million people in China experiencing sleep problems, the Yishi Sleep Charging Station aims to provide comprehensive sleep management services.

According to surveys, over 70% of Changzhou residents have sleep problems, with an average sleep time of less than 8 hours. To address these issues, Yishi Sleep Charging Station Longhu Tianjie Store offers tailored sleep solutions for people with mild to severe sleep disorders. The store integrates traditional Chinese and Western medicine, online and offline services, and various physical means to provide sleep management services.

Sleep disorders have been linked to several health problems such as obesity, hypertension, depression, and low immune system. To combat these issues, the Yishi Sleep Charging Station offers services like “supplementing oxygen for good breathing” and “anti-depression and good mood” to improve overall sleep health. Users have reported positive experiences, with one customer mentioning improved sleep quality and increased daytime energy levels after just two months of using the “Oxygen Supplementing and Breathing” service.

To enhance the sleep experience, Yishi Sleep Charging Station focuses on creating a soothing environment for customers. Utilizing the “five senses and six senses” concept, the store incorporates visual elements, ethereal bowl sounds, relaxing fragrances, comfortable bedding, and sleep-aid tea developed by Chinese medicine to promote relaxation and comfort.

The opening of the Sleep Charging Station in Changzhou aligns with the Healthy China strategy, as sleep health services are in high demand. Yishi Sleep aims to become China‘s leading comprehensive sleep management brand, with nearly 40 technical patents and a commitment to innovation and responsibility-driven development.

The Changzhou branch marks a significant step for Yishi Sleep, and the company plans to expand its services nationwide. Currently, there are nearly 30 Yishi Sleep Charging Stations across cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Foshan, Hangzhou, and Nantong. The company intends to build 2,000 sleep charging stations in the coming years, inviting partners to join them in expanding the sleep industry and promoting sleep health across the country.

With the opening of the Longhu Paradise Street branch, Yishi Sleep Charging Station is set to revolutionize sleep health in Changzhou and provide personalized sleep solutions for improved overall health.

