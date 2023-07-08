Introducing the New Chevrolet Tracker RS 2024: A Sporty Addition to the Mexican Automotive Market

Title: Chevrolet Introduces the Sporty Chevrolet Tracker RS 2024 into the Mexican Automotive Market

Subtitle: The latest addition to the Chevrolet Tracker range stands out with its stylish design and impressive features

Date: July 7, 2023

General Motors, alongside Nissan, continues to dominate the Mexican automotive market, as reported by INEGI, AMIA, and AMDA. In June, a total of 113,553 zero kilometer vehicles were sold, with 18.2% belonging to the Chinese brand and 13.1% to General Motors. Volkswagen secured the third spot with 10.9% of the market share.

To further solidify its position in the Mexican market, particularly in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, Chevrolet has announced the arrival of the Chevrolet Tracker RS 2024. This new version adds to the success of the Chevrolet Tracker, which has already sold 29,814 units in Mexico.

The interior of the Chevrolet Tracker RS 2024 is designed to exude sportiness and appeal. With features such as a panoramic roof, OnStar personalized assistance system with Wi-Fi for up to 7 devices, engine start button, MyChevrolet app, four USB ports, six speakers, an 8″ touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless smartphone charger, this SUV offers an elevated level of comfort and convenience.

The sporty nature of the Chevrolet Tracker RS 2024 is evident in its design, which differentiates it from the standard version. The RS trim includes a black leather-covered steering wheel with the Chevrolet logo, seats with special embroidery, and a dark dashboard with red accents. Safety is also a priority in this model, featuring StabiliTrak electronic stability control, electronic traction control (TCS), ABS with EBD and BA brakes, and six airbags. Additional safety features include a rearview camera, reversing sensors, cruise control, forward collision alert with distance indicator, imminent forward collision assist, and programmable speed alert.

Externally, the Chevrolet Tracker RS 2024 showcases its sporty DNA with various black components, including roof rails, a distinctive and sporty front grille, 17″ aluminum wheels, and exterior mirrors. The SUV also boasts brand symbols, a rear spoiler, and LED headlights.

With the introduction of the Chevrolet Tracker RS 2024, the entire range of Tracker models is now complete. The lineup includes the LS Manual priced at $419,900 pesos, LS Automatic at $448,400 pesos, LT Automatic at $475,900 pesos, RS at $519,900 pesos, and Premier at $534,900 pesos.

Under the hood, the Chevrolet Tracker RS 2024 is powered by a 1.2L Turbo three-cylinder engine capable of producing 130 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque. This sporty version of the SUV is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Chevrolet’s latest addition to the Mexican automotive market, the Chevrolet Tracker RS 2024, offers a combination of style, performance, and safety features. With its competitive pricing and impressive specifications, this SUV is expected to attract attention from Mexican consumers looking for a sporty and reliable vehicle option.

