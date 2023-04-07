Introduce two new intercontinental all-cargo routes at the airport of a global logistics giant

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-07 09:43

Yesterday, Xiaoshan International Airport held the opening ceremony of Maersk Air Cargo. At 9:13 in the morning, a 767-300 cargo plane flew from Billund, the second largest airport in Denmark, to Xiaoshan International Airport. A few hours later, it will be loaded with 23 tons of cosmetics, small household appliances, auto parts and other goods, and then fly to Xiaoshan again. Denmark, through a transit in Billund, is distributed to all parts of Europe. The Hangzhou-Billund route is the first all-cargo flight route from Hangzhou to Denmark. And two days ago, the Hangzhou-Chicago cargo regular route was opened, and the route was also operated by Maersk Cargo Airlines. After the opening of the two routes, the number of destinations for international all-cargo aircraft at the airport has increased to 20.

Maersk Group is a giant in the global shipping and logistics industry and a first-class multinational enterprise in the world‘s top 500. It has a strong supply organization network. Maersk Cargo Airlines is its wholly-owned subsidiary. At the beginning of the flight, the flight between Hangzhou and Billund will be three times a week, and it is planned to further increase the frequency in the third quarter. The flight between Hangzhou and Chicago will be twice a week, and the frequency will be adjusted according to subsequent market conditions. Hangzhou has become Maersk’s largest destination in China, and Xiaoshan International Airport has also become Maersk’s first regular cargo flight in China.

The new air route has further enhanced Xiaoshan International Airport’s freight transfer and distribution capacity to Europe and the United States, realized the high-density networking of air cargo between Zhejiang and even East China and the East Coast of the United States, and the world’s two major manufacturing and commercial centers, as well as the Nordic region, and helped promote Zhejiang Free Trade Zone Hangzhou Area construction and a new round of high-level opening up.

In order to enhance the capacity of international air cargo, the East International Cargo Terminal of Xiaoshan International Airport is expected to be put into operation in June. This project is the first “multi-layer structure + intelligent” airport international cargo terminal in China, with an annual international cargo handling capacity of 600,000 tons.