Inventions and Patents in Work

Creativity and inventions play a much larger role in working life than is usually perceived: from the product logo to the advertising slogan to the packaging and of course especially in the development of new products themselves. All these innovations are the result of human intellectual achievements. People who often work as dependent employees. This aspect is of particular importance when you consider that innovation largely eludes mechanization and automation and will therefore remain a human domain – at least for the foreseeable future. This blog post tries to explain the special position of service inventions and to encourage a conscious examination of innovation activity and innovation utilization in working life as well as to support in-house invention activity.

People are indispensable carriers of innovation

Creativity and inventiveness are the result of the personal intellectual achievement of employees and they are very much individually shaped: a logo, for example, would look different if another person had designed it. What obviously applies to design work, texts and the like, applies even more to technical inventions. When it comes to creative work such as logos, brand names and designs, other people would get different results, but they would at least get results too. These would perhaps be more or less appealing for one or the other – but in any case the task would have been solved.

The special position of the service invention

This is different in the case of a patentable invention, which enjoys a special status in employment law: it not only has to be new worldwide, but must also not be obvious to another specialist dealing with the subject. This means that the invention provides an objectively ascertainable and new technical solution to a technical problem that was not foreseeable even by experts. The difference between a creative achievement in general and an invention in particular is that the unforeseen inventive solution idea is an absolute prerequisite for the invention. Without this “inventive step” – as it is called in the patent law – the invention does not come about in a different form, but does not come about at all.

The fact that an invention cannot be ordered or expected is one of the reasons for the special status of inventions by employees in labor law: With a few exceptions, if a service invention by employees is to be used for the company, the employer must pay a special fee. And the claim itself is only possible if a written agreement has already been made in advance, for example in the employment or collective agreement. In addition, in the event of a patent application or grant, the service inventor always retains the right to be named as the inventor, for example in the official patent specification and in the patent register.

The existence of such extensive legal regulations, which represent mandatory law, clearly shows that on the one hand the invention of a service employee is regarded as a personal achievement that deserves special recognition and on the other hand that in-house invention activity should be promoted both through economic and non-material incentives. But why is this stimulation of invention so important to the legislator? The answer lies in the potential importance of inventions, which sets them apart from the other creative achievements mentioned. Inventions can solve previously unsolvable problems. A current example of importance to society as a whole is the development of corona vaccines: the vaccines were the most effective way out of the suffering and hardship caused by the pandemic. In any case, it is in the interest of society and thus of the state to support inventive activity as much as possible. And there is no doubt that the probability that employees who deal professionally with certain problems will also make useful inventions in this area is particularly high. It is estimated that between 75 and 90 percent of all patent applications in industrialized countries are based on employee inventions.

The bottom line is that support for in-house invention activity is obvious and sensible, and legal regulations for dealing with employee inventions are justified and desirable because of the significance that may go far beyond the internal company. This means that what is written in the title of the article can come true: (service) inventions as a benefit for everyone – employees, employers and society.

So is everything perfect?

The short and sobering answer: No, unfortunately not. And this situation should not be accepted lightly in times of increasing international competition for the best minds and in view of the associated prospects for Austria as a business location.

Practice shows that the awareness of the importance of a well and transparently functioning, appreciative internal reporting system for improvement suggestions and inventions does not exist everywhere. Here and there, innovators also have to struggle with the insistence of “we-have-never-done-it-like-this-before!”. There is certainly potential for improvement here, which can probably best be leveraged within and across companies in cooperation between social partners.

But also at the legal level, after almost 100 years of existence of the applicable regulations on service inventions, it would be time to incorporate previous experiences into a revision. Time and again it has been shown that different views of employees and employers on invention remuneration lead to disputes that are a burden far beyond those directly involved. Perhaps the establishment of an easily accessible arbitration board could help here, where employees and employers receive professional and knowledgeable support from experts in finding an out-of-court solution to potential conflicts. A discourse on this at the level of the social partners would also be desirable.