Original title: Inventory of new mobile phone releases in 2022: Participating brands and numbers both declined, Xiaomi, vivo and others successfully passed through the cold winter

2022, which has already been completed, is a year full of challenges and pressures for many industries, and the mobile phone industry is no exception.

As a representative commodity in the consumer market or field, changes in mobile phone sales are also an important indicator of whether the consumer market is warm or not, and it is one of the representatives of the “Prophet of the Spring River Plumbing Duck”.

It should be said that the “cold” in 2022 and the “warm” around the Spring Festival in January 2023 should make many mobile phone manufacturers continue to ignite hope.

Although the relevant sales data has not yet been officially released, the accelerated flow of people and the increase in returning home to visit relatives will inevitably bring about a round of mobile phone consumption boom.

From the perspective of new product releases, some of the new mobile phone products released in 2022 will be boring, and many will bring users full of sincerity and surprises.

So, looking back and taking stock of the new mobile phones released in 2022, what are the things worth paying attention to?

In 2022, 14 mobile phone brands including Apple iPhone, OPPO, realme, vivo, Redmi, Asus, Huawei, Lenovo, Nubia, Honor, Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and ZTE will release a total of 100 new products .

In 2021, there will be 15 mobile phone brands including Apple iPhone, OPPO, realme, vivo, Redmi, Asus, Huawei, Lenovo, Meizu, Nubia, Honor, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and ZTE, etc. Released 111 mobile phones.

From 2021 to 2022, the number of major mobile phone brands will also fluctuate in one year. Meizu has basically disappeared, and at the same time, many brands with average popularity have emerged. In addition, the brand integration of major mobile phone manufacturers is also increasing.

For example, like OPPO and OnePlus, they have changed from being relatively independent to a company with its own division of labor and focus.

Judging from the number of major brands participating in new product launches, there will be one less brand in 2022 than in 2021. From the perspective of the number of new mobile phones released, the number of mobile phones released in 2022 will be 11 fewer than the number of mobile phones released in 2021.

Therefore, compared with 2021, the popularity of new product launches by major smartphone manufacturers in 2022 will still show a clear downward trend.

Judging from the characteristics of the number of new products released by a single brand, in 2022, vivo will release the largest number of mobile phones, with a total of 21 models released. The manufacturer with the least number of mobile phones released is OnePlus, which released 1 mobile phone.

In 2021, the manufacturer with the largest number of mobile phones released is vivo, with a total of 16 mobile phones released, and the manufacturers with the fewest mobile phone releases are Samsung and ZTE, each releasing three mobile phones.

It can be seen that the number of vivo releases in 2021 and 2022 is going against the current trend, while some other brands have shrunk to varying degrees.

It must be seen that the increase in the number of vivo releases is mainly due to the fact that the IQOO series has brought more models.

At the same time, many manufacturers have only symbolically released three or four mobile phones in 2021 or 2022, maintaining a certain popularity but controlling the increase in costs.

Judging from the release time, in 2022, the months with a relatively concentrated number of manufacturers will be February, April, May and December, and 13, 15, 13 and 14 new mobile phones were released in that month.

In 2021, the months when the number of mobile phones released by manufacturers is relatively concentrated will be March, September, and December. In that month, 22, 17, and 14 new mobile phones were released respectively.

It can be seen that compared with 2021, the monthly peak number of new mobile phones released by major smartphone manufacturers in 2022 will also decline significantly. The excitement of the competition or the intensity of the competition has decreased or eased.

From the perspective of appearance design, the new mobile phones released in 2022 will not have a particularly large change in the appearance of the screen.

However, it is worth noting that the number of folding screen mobile phones released in 2022 will increase considerably.

The number of new folding screen mobile phones released in 2022 is 7, and the number of folding screen mobile phones released in 2021 is only 3. In terms of the number of folding screen releases, there will be a significant increase in 2022, and Xiaomi, vivo and Honor have all joined the ranks of the release of folding screen phones.

However, there are only a handful of them in terms of the number of releases. Most manufacturers basically only release one or two models of folding screens a year. For other series, 3 to 4 models or even more can be released a year.

From this point of view, the folding screen mobile phone is still a mobile phone that is tested by major smartphone manufacturers in the market.

Due to the high cost of manufacturing, the appeal of folding screen mobile phones to most ordinary consumers has yet to be discovered. However, it should be noted that the price of folding screen mobile phones is generally lower, which still brings many surprises to fashionable users.

In terms of mobile phone weight, among the new mobile phones released in 2022, there are 44 mobile phones with a weight of more than 200g, 56 mobile phones with a weight of less than 200g, and the number of mobile phones with a weight of more than 200 and less than 200g is basically the same.

Among the new mobile phones released in 2021, there are 33 mobile phones with a weight of more than 200g, which is significantly lower than that in 2022. Much of this is due to changes in battery capacity.

In terms of screen refresh rate, among the new mobile phones released in 2022, 96 mobile phones support high refresh rate, and in 2021, 107 mobile phones support high refresh rate.

Overall, a high refresh rate has become the standard configuration of new mobile phones in the past two years.

From this point of view, subsequent users basically don’t need to pay too much attention to whether the phone supports high refresh rates.

Among the new mobile phones released in 2022, there are 62 mobile phones with a battery capacity of more than 4500mAh, and among the mobile phones released in 2021, there are only 32 mobile phones with a battery capacity of more than 4500mAh.

It can be seen that the new mobile phones in 2022 generally increase the battery capacity of mobile phones, which is enough to highlight the traction ability of battery capacity or battery life to users.

As a result of the increase in battery capacity, the weight of mobile phones has “increased”. After all, at a high refresh rate, too low battery capacity will aggravate the user’s bad experience.

Among the new mobile phones released in 2022, there are a total of 29 mobile phones that use charging above 100W. There are 81 models of mobile phones with charging power above 60w. In 2021, there will be only 16 models of chargers with a charging power of more than 100w, and 63 models of mobile phones with a charging power of more than 60w.

For mobile phone charging power, the higher the better.

Obviously, in 2022, no matter what price range a new mobile phone is in, the charging power will be better than that of a new mobile phone in the same price range in 2021.

In terms of processors, among the new mobile phones released in 2022, there are 68 mobile phones with Snapdragon processors and 26 mobile phones with MediaTek processors. For 2021, there will be 77 mobile phones with Snapdragon processors and 27 mobile phones with MediaTek processors.

In terms of the proportion of processors, the proportion of MediaTek processors in 2022 will be higher than that in 2021.

For the current MediaTek, this is basically a miracle of bringing the dead back to life. After all, the evaluation of MediaTek back then was simply horrible, and it is obviously not easy to create its own place now.

In the future, if MediaTek can better control power consumption and price, it is obvious that it may not lose to the Snapdragon series processors in terms of market competitiveness.

Overall, the smartphone market in 2022, whether it is new product launches or market sales, is generally cold, and it is expected to bottom out or rebound in 2023.

(Li Junhui, a special researcher at the Intellectual Property Research Center of China University of Political Science and Law, has long been concerned about, and other related policy, legal and regulatory issues. Email: lijunhui0602#163.com, WeChat ID: lijunhui0602, WeChat official account: lijunhui0507)