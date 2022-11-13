Home Business Inventory of some enterprises increased slightly, the overall coke market was weak this week | Coke Market_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Source: Jintou.com

November 4 to November 11, 2022cokeThe market price is down. As of November 11, the price of quasi-grade metallurgical coke in Shanxi is 2,300 yuan / ton, down 8%.

This week, the coke market as a whole is running weakly, and coke enterprises have been downgraded for two consecutive rounds. Up to now, there have been three rounds of downgrades, with a cumulative drop of 300-330 yuan/ton.

In terms of coking enterprises, after three rounds of lifting and landing, the profits of coking enterprises are currently damaged. At present, production restrictions are maintained, shipments are slightly affected, the inventory of some enterprises is slightly increased, and the mentality of coking enterprises is generally low. In terms of downstream steel mills, as the price of finished products continues to fall recently, steel mills are under great pressure. Under the influence of profits, coke procurement has slowed down, blast furnace maintenance has increased, and coke demand support has declined.

In the market outlook, the overall industrial chain is currently declining, and the coke steel game mentality is strong. It is expected that the coke price will operate mainly on a weak basis without a significant improvement in demand. The market outlook will focus on coke inventory,coking coalPrice trends and finished product sales.

