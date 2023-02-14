Home Business Inventory of the founder of Zhou Hei Ya, the founder of Capital Map, once said that Zhou Hei Ya is Hermes in the duck neck world- DoNews News
Inventory of the founder of Zhou Hei Ya The founder of the capital map once said that Zhou Hei Ya is Hermes in the duck neck world

According to media reports, on the evening of February 13, Zhou Hei Ya issued an announcement, predicting that the net profit in 2022 will drop by more than 90%. In 2018, Zhou Fuyu, the founder of Zhou Heiya, once said that it is a business philosophy to fart a well-run company, and a company with poor performance, even if it is a business philosophy, is fart to many people. Foodie comments Zhou Hei Ya is Hermes in the duck neck world, so Zhou Hei Ya has high-quality consumer awareness.

Tianyancha App shows that the founder of Zhou Hei Ya, Zhou Fuyu, is associated with a total of 18 companies, of which 8 are surviving and open, including Zhou Hei Ya Food Co., Ltd., Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co., Ltd., Hainan Yushan Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Youde Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), etc., are mostly food and investment-related enterprises. Among the above-mentioned surviving companies, Zhou Fuyu served as the legal representative of 2 companies, served as an executive in 2 companies, and held shares in 6 companies.

