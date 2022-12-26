Research report text

1. Market review

soybean mealThe main futures contract M2305 opened at 3,745 yuan/ton and closed at 3,788 yuan/ton, an increase of 36 yuan/ton, or 0.96%. The highest price was 3,798 yuan/ton, the lowest price was 3,681 yuan/ton, and the settlement price was 3,743 yuan/ton. The trading volume was 3.18 million lots, and the position was 1.143 million lots, an increase of 130,000 lots.

2. News situation

1. Today’s domestic soybean meal spot quotation (yuan/ton)

2. U.S. relations with ChinasoybeanThe latest export statistics: 1.48 million tons of soybeans were shipped to China last week

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22: The US Department of Agriculture’s weekly export sales report showed that so far this year, the total US soybean export sales to China (Mainland) increased by 9.8% year-on-year, and increased by 10.9% in the previous week.

As of December 15, 2022, in the 2022/23 year (starting from September 1), the US soybean export shipments to China (mainland) will be approximately 17.51 ​​million tons, compared with 17.68 million tons in the same period last year. The United States shipped 1.48 million tons of soybeans to China this week, compared with 1.06 million tons of soybeans shipped to China the previous week.

So far, the US has sold 7.73 million tons of soybeans to China but not shipped them in 2022/23, up from 5.32 million tons in the same period last year.

So far in 2022/23, total U.S. soybean sales to China (loaded and unloaded sales) are 25.25 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 9.8%. %.

3. China’s soybean imports from Argentina surged in November, benefiting from the soybean dollar policy

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on December 21, China imported 1.15 million tons of soybeans from Argentina in November, significantly higher than the 160,987 tons in October and an increase of 17.8% over the same period last year.

The increase in imports was due to Chinese buyers frenzied buying Argentine soybeans in September and October when they were offered significantly cheaper than rivals Brazil and the United States. Since the Argentine government implemented a soybean dollar policy in September, setting the exchange rate for soybeans at 200 pesos to the dollar when the official exchange rate was around 140 pesos, this helped attract Argentine farmers to sell 13.9 million tons of soybeans in a month.

4. National Grain and Oil Information Center: domestic soybean meal supply and inventory increase

Last week, oil mills crushed more soybeans than arrived in Hong Kong, and inventories fell. Monitoring shows that as of the end of last week, the commercial inventory of soybeans imported by major oil factories across the country was 4.05 million tons, a decrease of 420,000 tons from the previous week, an increase of 630,000 tons from the same period last month, and a decrease of 270,000 tons from the same period last year. Last week, the operating rate of oil plants rose to a high level, and the accumulation process of soybeans was interrupted. However, with the arrival of a large number of soybeans in the later period, soybean inventories are still increasing in the long run.

Soybean crush remained high last week, soybean meal output increased, and inventories rose for the fourth consecutive week. On December 19, the soybean meal inventory of major domestic oil factories was 370,000 tons, an increase of 60,000 tons over the same period last week, an increase of 200,000 tons over the low point of the year, a decrease of 220,000 tons over the same period of the previous year, and a decrease of 270,000 tons over the same period of the past three years. tons. This week, the start-up level of oil plants may reach 2.1 million tons. The spot supply of soybean meal is abundant, and the delivery speed of enterprises is accelerated, but the transaction is average, and the inventory of soybean meal may continue to increase in the later period.

5. As of December 15, the total number of US soybean export inspections decreased by 8.7% year-on-year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19th: The US Department of Agriculture’s weekly export inspection report showed that last week, the US soybean export inspection volume decreased by 13.8% compared with a week ago, and decreased by 15.2% compared with the same period last year.

U.S. soybean export inspections for the week ended Dec. 15, 2022, were 1,619,850 metric tons, compared with 1,878,278 metric tons last week and 1,909,031 metric tons a year earlier. So far, the 2022/23 season (beginning on September 1) total U.S. soybean export inspections totaled 25,036,140 tons, down 8.7% year-on-year. It was down 8.4% year-on-year last week and down 10.9% year-on-year two weeks ago. U.S. soybean export inspections met 45.0% of USDA’s forecast target, compared with 42.0% completed the previous week.

3. Overview

In the international market, the U.S. soybean market has entered South American time, and the impact of weather changes in South America on the market is becoming more and more obvious. At present, soybean planting in Brazil is basically over, and the progress of soybean planting in Argentina is significantly behind the same period last year.The latest weather forecast shows that Argentine soybeans andcornThe growing region is set to see rain later in the week, and the market will be watching closely to see how much that rain improves growing conditions for local crops. The dry weather has less impact on Brazil. Except for some droughts, the early growth of soybeans in most parts of Brazil is basically normal. The country will start harvesting soybeans at the end of January. In the domestic market, the current domestic soybean meal inventory has risen to 400,000 tons, a weekly increase of 100,000 tons. Judging from the current arrival of soybeans to Hong Kong and the operating rate of oil plants, the supply of soybean meal is still guaranteed. The market outlook will focus on the arrival of domestic soybeans, the performance of spot stocks, and the weather conditions in South America.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed





Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.