Among the news on the bond ETF front, the Invesco US Treasury Bond 10+ Year UCITS ETF made its debut on Borsa Italiana in the last week, a fund that offers investors the possibility to adapt the portfolio in terms of duration and exposure to yield curve to achieve your goals. An interesting option considering the current levels of market volatility and uncertainty regarding Federal Reserve policies. The ETF has lower costs than any competing product in Europe, with annual running costs of 0.06%.

“Bond investors with duration or yield objectives can manage exposures through various maturity bands – he remarks Franco Rossetti, Head of ETF of Invesco -. Pension funds can use this approach for liability-matching, while others can adapt their portfolios to account for new opportunities along the curve. For example, our studies show that investors could maintain the same duration and potentially earn 35 basis points of additional returns by adopting a two-pronged strategy, i.e. combining ETFs that target the 1-3 year and 10+ year maturity bands, instead of holding investments in the 7-10 year range, which lately has been quite expensive “.

The replicated index

The new Invesco ETF aims to track the performance of the Bloomberg US Long Treasury Index. The index measures the performance of USD denominated fixed rate nominal debt issued by the US Treasury with maturities exceeding 10 years. Government bonds, inflation-linked bonds, floating rate bonds and coupon stripped bonds are excluded.

The index is rebalanced monthly with quarterly coupon distribution. Invesco’s portfolio managers use portfolio modeling tools and techniques to purchase and hold a proportion of the index stocks that represent the characteristics of the entire index. The objective of this sampling method is to replicate the performance of the index as closely as possible, while reducing the costs that would normally be incurred with full replication. The company’s latest ETF launch completes its US Treasury range, which currently has $ 5.5 billion in assets under management. The range has five maturity bands: 0-1 years, 1-3 years, 3-7 years, 7-10 years and now 10+ years. It also includes an ETF that offers exposure across the curve.