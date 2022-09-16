One of the “megatrends” that in recent years continues to stand out both in terms of diffusion and development, and in terms of returns, is that ofArtificial intelligence. In fact, more and more companies are trying to innovate by implementing the potential of artificial intelligence and automated systems in production systems and beyond. While AI and robots are still science fiction for some, many publicly traded companies are fast becoming a long-term trend that many analysts recommend targeting.

Artificial intelligence (AI) consists of a few words in development of software capable of perceiving the surrounding environment and making decisions to achieve certain goals.

But not only that, a subsector of AI is made up of machine learning (Machine LearningML), which is the ability of computers to learning through repetition of processes or movements.

Estimates on the sector

The Artificial Intelligence sector is a rapidly growing market and according to estimates by theInternational Data Corporation (IDC), if in 2021 the spending on Artificial Intelligence in the world was about 83 billion dollars, in 2025 it should reach the quota 200 billion dollarswith a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 24% over the period.

Thinking about the most interesting applications of AI, the investment opportunities are different autonomous vehicles ai personal robot to take care of the household chores, passing through the various systems of Vocal recognition, but also for example in healthcare where it is used to develop more effective medicines and therapies. Here the opportunities are many and among the main advantages of AI we have a possible reduction in costs and a potential improvement in productivity.

Artificial Intelligence can therefore be a very interesting sector in the long term and among the companies that go in this direction we can mention the American Crowdstrike, Juniper and Zscaler. An alternative way to invest in the securities mentioned is to use structured investment certificates on a basket of shares. These products, such as i Cash Collectare suitable for an income and total portfolio return optimization strategy with controlled risk thanks to the capital protection barrier observed only at maturity.

Cash Collect with Fixed Maxi Premium paid in November 2022

An example of certificates on Worst Of baskets of shares are the new ones Maxi Cash Collect recently issued by BNP Paribas on Borsa Italiana’s SeDeX. These are 10 functional products to obtain periodic flows, where the bond market now sees rather meager returns. All with conditional capital protection at maturity thanks to a barrier set between 50% and 60% depending on the certificate. This particular type of Cash Collect makes it possible to obtain a maxi premium (a high coupon) fixed, that is, not conditional on the performance of the underlying assets, on November 18, 2022, for an amount from 15% to 18% of the nominal value. Coupons ranging from 1.1% to 4% of the nominal value are envisaged for the following quarters and are subject to the performance of the worst of the basketball titles. This means that on the various valuation dates if the worst of the securities in the basket (basket Worst Of) will be above the barrier the certificate will pay the premium. The presence of the memory effect is very important, which implies the possibility of subsequently recovering any premiums not paid at previous valuation dates.

In addition, the Maxi Cash Collects provide for theAutocallability starting from the sixth month of life. In practice, from March 2023 and then on a quarterly basis, the certificate allows the early redemption of 100% of the nominal value (100 euros per instrument) in addition to the premiums with memorandum effect if the value of all the shares in the basket is greater than or equal to the respective initial value (also called strike). This system meets the investor, increasing the probability of early repayment of the capital.

At maturity (September 2, 2025), if the certificate has not been redeemed early, there are two possible scenarios. If the price of all the shares that make up the basket is equal to or higher than the barrier level, the product reimburses 100% of the nominal value in addition to the last premium and any in memory. Otherwise, if the price of at least one of the shares making up the basket is below the barrier level, the certificate pays an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst of the shares making up the basket (with consequent loss, partial or total, of the capital invested). . The deep barrier between 50% and 60% (depending on the instrument) reduces the likelihood of incurring a capital loss.

The certificate on artificial intelligence with an initial coupon of 17 euros

Based on the above, artificial intelligence has a high potential and therefore the Maxi Cash Collect certificate with ISIN NLBNPIT1GJU7 on basketball consisting of the following three titles appears interesting: Crowdstrike, Juniper e Zscaler. A product that will pay an initial maxi premium of € 17 for each certificate, among the highest of this issue, with valuation date November 18, 2022. We remind you that the maxi coupon is paid regardless of the performance of the underlying.

Subsequently, until maturity (2 September 2025), the certificate pays a quarterly premium of € 1.40 if, at each interim valuation date, the value of all the shares making up the basket is greater than or equal to the barrier (60% of the respective initial value) and will continue its life until the next valuation date. All conditional rewards have a memory effect.

From the sixth month, if Crowdstrike, Juniper and Zscaler quote above the initial value on the valuation dates, the certificate, in addition to the payment of the premium with memorandum effect, will also repay the nominal value in advance (100 euros per instrument). In addition, the certificate is equipped with the Quanto option which makes it immune to the fluctuation of the exchange rate between the euro and the US dollar (the currency of the three underlying securities).

Il consensus gathered by Bloomberg on the three stocks in the basket, which we report in the table above, it is decidedly positive. Almost all analysts recommend the purchase (buy) on all stocks with a minority suggesting to keep in the portfolio (hold) and to sell (sell). In addition, the 12-month average target price indicates that these stocks are currently appearing under-pricedie from which analysts expect significant upside. This makes these underlyings suitable for strategies with investment certificates, i.e. for those with a lateral or moderately bullish view of a particular sector in the medium and long term.

