Invest in China and deepen Jiangsu to deepen industrial cooperation and contribute to world economic growth

“Invest in China Year” Jiangsu Special Session, Industrial Chain Supply Chain International Cooperation Exchange Conference and Entrepreneur Taihu Forum Held

Invest in China and deeply cultivate Jiangsu

Contribute to world economic growth by deepening industrial cooperation

Nobunaga Xing gave a keynote speech Xu Kunlin presided over Chen Chunjiang’s speech

Meeting Point News On June 28, the Industrial Chain Supply Chain International Cooperation and Exchange Conference and Entrepreneur Taihu Forum with the theme of “Deepening Cooperation, Mutual Benefit and Win-Win Jointly Promoting High-quality Development” was held in Suzhou. During the forum, the “Invest in China Year” Jiangsu special event was held. Xin Changxing, secretary of the provincial party committee, delivered a keynote speech, and Xu Kunlin, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor of the province, presided over the forum. Chen Chunjiang, member of the party group of the Ministry of Commerce and Assistant Minister, attended and delivered a speech.

In his keynote speech, Nobunagasho expressed his warm welcome and heartfelt thanks to all the guests on behalf of Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government. He said that Taihu Lake has nurtured the people in the south of the Yangtze River and created a prosperous and prosperous place with its broad mind, abundant water source and rich products. The Taihu Lake Basin is one of the regions with the most developed economy, the most concentrated population, the most dense wealth, and the most creative and innovative power in China. We are deeply implementing the integrated development strategy of the Yangtze River Delta and accelerating the construction of the Taihu Lake Science and Technology Innovation Circle. The goal is to gradually build the Taihu Lake area into a world-class ecological and innovative lake area. The original intention of holding the Entrepreneur Taihu Forum is to smooth the industrial cycle and achieve win-win cooperation. In the past three years, participating entrepreneurs have expanded from East Asia to the world, and our circle of friends has continued to expand. This fully demonstrates that open cooperation is the general trend of history, and mutual benefit and win-win results are what people want.

Xin Changxing pointed out that rivers, lakes and seas are public goods of mankind, and industrial and supply chains are also important public goods. The formation and development of the global industrial chain and supply chain is the result of market rules and corporate choices. There is me in you, and you in me. We need each other and achieve each other. Jiangsu is an important starting point and connecting point of many industrial cycles in China, and an important channel to integrate into the international cycle. The formation of the advantages of the industrial chain and supply chain cannot be separated from the active participation and strong support of foreign-funded enterprises. It is our common responsibility to maintain the stability and smoothness of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and to improve resilience and security. It is also in everyone’s interest. At present, we are bearing in mind President Xi Jinping’s ardent expectation of “continuing to be at the forefront of high-quality development” for Jiangsu, solidly promoting the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu, and striving to build an industrial technology innovation center with global influence and international competitiveness. An advanced manufacturing base and a two-way open hub with world cohesion. Whether it is developing modern manufacturing, promoting innovative cooperation, cultivating future industries, or expanding market space and seeking investment convenience, Jiangsu is the best choice. Xinchangxing issued a warm invitation with “Come to Jiangsu”, and sincerely welcomes the vast number of foreign-funded enterprises to deploy in Jiangsu, deeply cultivate Jiangsu, seize opportunities and create a future. Jiangsu is willing to work with entrepreneurs and friends from all walks of life to respond to the uncertainty of the international situation with the stability of deepening cooperation, jointly maintain the smooth supply chain of the industrial chain, jointly build a good industrial ecology, and jointly contribute to the recovery and growth of the world economy.

Chen Chunjiang said in his speech that at present, China is accelerating the construction of a new development pattern and focusing on promoting high-quality development, which provides foreign-funded enterprises with broader development opportunities and better development prospects. We will promote greater opening up, increase policy support for foreign investment, continue to optimize service guarantees for foreign-funded enterprises, focus on strengthening the protection of foreign investment rights and interests, and strive to provide convenience and create business opportunities for enterprises from all over the world to develop in China. Jiangsu is a major economic and open province. The Ministry of Commerce will continue to support Jiangsu in promoting high-level opening up. Investors from all over the world are welcome to seize opportunities and grasp trends, invest in Jiangsu and China, share development dividends, and continue cooperation chapters.

At the forum, Xiao Song, Global Executive Vice President of Siemens, President and CEO of Greater China, Wang Lei, Global Executive Vice President, International Business and President of China of AstraZeneca, and Ben Ben, Global Vice President of Panasonic Group and Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce in China Jian Zhelang, Ni Yake, Executive Vice President of UPM Specialty Paper, Huang Jia, Managing Partner of PwC China, Zhang Wei, Vice President of the International Trade and Economic Cooperation Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce, Liu Qing, President of Jiangsu Industrial Technology Research Institute They exchanged speeches on topics such as digital economy, biomedicine, advanced manufacturing, green development, modern service industry, economic and trade cooperation, and technological innovation. During the forum, a total of 45 foreign-funded industrial projects with an investment of more than US$100 million were signed across the province, with a total investment of US$11.7 billion.

On the same day, 4 sub-forums were held focusing on the expansion of the opening up of the service industry, biomedicine and medical equipment, green low-carbon and new energy, equipment manufacturing and digitalization.

Before the opening of the forum, Nobunaga and Xu Kunlin met with the heads of foreign business associations and multinational companies attending the event, and listened to their opinions and suggestions on deepening mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation under the new situation. Matthew Margulis, the global senior vice president of the US-China Business Council, put forward suggestions on further strengthening the economic and trade cooperation between the United States and Jiangsu and promoting the development of more American-funded enterprises in Jiangsu. Director Akira Saito, Global Senior Vice President of Johnson & Johnson Song Weiqun, Global Vice President of KONE Group Miko Kerter, and Global Vice President of Corning Corporation Liu Zhifei introduced the company’s development in Jiangsu and future cooperation plans. Everyone spoke highly of Jiangsu’s good business environment, and unanimously expressed that they will continue to choose Jiangsu, invest in Jiangsu, actively participate in Jiangsu’s high-quality development and modernization, carry out in-depth cooperation in the global industrial chain supply chain, share new opportunities, and create a new future together.

Provincial and municipal leaders Cao Lubao, Chu Yonghong, Fang Wei, Chen Zhichang, relevant provincial departments and comrades in charge of districts and cities participated in relevant activities respectively. Nearly 500 executives of multinational companies and heads of key business associations participated in the forum.

Xinhua Daily · Intersection Reporter Huang Wei/Text Wu Sheng/Photography

