The technological revolution has profoundly changed people’s needs and today semiconductors are increasingly indispensable as they power our smartphones, computers, appliances, but also cars. The applications of microchips are continuously increasing and this contributes to making this market extremely profitable and with countless possibilities for development and innovation. Over the past decade, the global semiconductor industry has grown very rapidly from a turnover of approximately $ 280 billion in 2010 to approximately 450 billion in 2021, driven by the application for computer systems and the growing popularity of the Internet of Things. Suffice it to say that in 2020 alone, more than 1,000 billion microchips were manufactured worldwide, about 130 for each inhabitant of the earth, a production that is still insufficient to meet the enormous demand.

The importance of chips in the modern economy can also be seen from several measures. On February 8, the European Parliament approved theEuropean Chips Act, an ambitious measure that aims to reduce European dependence on oriental chips, doubling its production share in the semiconductor market by 2030, thanks to investments of over 43 billion euros. In this regard, since the beginning of the year STM has already invested 2 billion euros to increase the production of European chips and plans further large investments. But not only that, more recently the United States also approved a law to increase the semiconductor industry, giving the ok to “Chips and Science Act”, An investment package of approx 280 billion dollars.

However, also for the semiconductor market there is no lack of elements of uncertainty and in particular the visit of Taiwan by the Speaker of the American Chamber Nancy Pelocy, has put the sector back in the spotlight as Taiwan, with a world share of 60%, is the first global semiconductor manufacturer and the whole world depends on it for the supply of chips.

An alternative way to invest in companies active in semiconductor manufacturing is to use investment certificates from BNP Paribas structured on a basket of shares. Products, such as Cash Collects, which allow you to obtain periodic rewards with conditional protection of the invested capital, limiting the effects of volatility on your portfolio.

Airbag Cash Collect: quarterly premiums up to 6.7%, with memorandum effect and the possibility of early repayment

BNP Paribas recently launched a new range of Airbag Cash Collect on a basket of titles. Certificates that pay quarterly premiums of between 2.10% and 6.7%, with barriers ranging from 55% to 60% of the initial value of the underlying shares. The deadline for the whole range is 22 July 2025. There are several possibilities offered by the baskets of this new issue which alternate thematic baskets, with non-thematic ones and baskets with good correlation (generally less risky) with baskets of less correlated securities and therefore able to pay bigger premiums. In fact, we recall that in the Worst Of baskets, or baskets where the worst of the securities affects the payoff of the certificate, the volatility of the underlying and the correlation between the same have a very important weight in the structuring. The higher the volatility and the lower the correlation, the higher the product premium.

Obviously, basketballs with less correlated stocks will also be riskier. The concept seems to be counterintuitive but lies in the fact that stocks in the same sector and highly correlated with each other are less likely than de-correlated ones to see an underlying in the basket take the “wrong” path, taking with it the overall performance of the certificate. In the choice of certificates, therefore, thecareful analysis of the underlyings is crucial for the success of the investment.

Airbag effect

The distinctive element of this range of products is obviously the Airbag effect which allows at the end, in the worst case, if one of the underlyings should be below the barrier. mitigate the negative effects on invested capitalcompared to direct investment on the underlying or classic Cash Collect products.

In detail, at maturity, in the aforementioned negative event, the Airbag Effect is activated and the investor receives an amount commensurate with the value of this share at maturity multiplied by the Airbag Factor which is equal to 1.6667 (if Airbag level is equal to 60%) or equal to 1.8182 (if Airbag level is equal to 55%).

Airbag Cash Collect on AMD, Nvidia and STM, quarterly premiums of 3.2%

Very interesting is the Airbag Cash Collect certificate with ISIN NLBNPIT1EM77, on a basket of three titles: Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia and STMicroelectronics. A product that pays quarterly premiums of 3.2% (12.8% per annum), with memorandum effect to recover any unpaid coupons in previous valuation dates and the possibility of early redemption. The combination of the three stocks appears to be a winner, because BNP Paribas has included three shares of the technology sector among them not very correlated and with good fundamentals. A well thought-out combination, given the presence of the Airbag, in fact, the de-correlated basket allows a high premium while remaining on a sector, that of technology, which tends to be bullish in the medium and long term. On the other hand, the presence of the Airbag makes the product more solid in view of its expiry.

The three stocks in the basket also have good fundamentals, with the Bloomberg consensus (in the table), which tends to be very positive.

Analysts are predominantly “Buy” on the three stocks with hardly anyone suggests selling. Also interesting is the target price which tells us that these stocks could currently be undervalued. This makes these underlyings suitable for strategies with investment certificates, that is, for all those who have a lateral or moderately bullish view of a particular sector in the medium and long term.

