Invest like Warren Buffett: Jonathan Neuscheler in the podcast

Jonathan Neuscheler is an avid stock market fan and has already attended the annual general meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, the company of legendary investor Warren Buffett, three times.

“You have to imagine the Annual General Meeting as probably the biggest party for investors there is,” says Neuscheler. The stock event is also known as “Woodstock for capitalists”.

Warren Buffett’s holding includes over 80 companies – there is something from all industries. From insurance companies, energy suppliers, retailers to railway companies. Buffett also holds stakes in companies like Coca-Cola and Apple.

Neuscheler’s greatest learning from there was to understand that a share is not a short-term object of speculation, but a piece of the company.

He studied business administration at a dual university in Stuttgart and worked in a state bank. He then completed an MBA and co-founded an analytics startup, which he left in mid-2020. About a year later he founded “Abilitato”, a blog on which he analyzes stocks, among other things. This is how the enthusiastic private investor managed to turn his hobby of “finding and analyzing stocks” into a career.

In the latest podcast episode, Money Mindset, Neuscheler talks to our editor and podcast host Leo Ginsburg about his path to becoming a stock entrepreneur and how he invests himself. Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

About this podcast

In the finance podcast Money Mindset speaks Leo Ginsburgbusiness editor at Business Insiderevery week with an exciting guest about how he or she invests their money and what advice they give to other people interested in investing.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

