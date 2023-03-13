Home Business Invest: Luxury watches beat stocks with 20 percent returns
Business

by admin
Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audermars Piguet have increased by 20 percent annually since 2018.
picture alliance / SVEN SIMON | Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON

Luxury watch prices have risen 20 percent annually between 2018 and 2023, outperforming the US stock market.

This is the result of a joint report by the Boston Consulting Group and the WatchBox sales platform for luxury watches “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

Individual models such as the Rolex Daytona, Patek Nautilus and AP Royal Oaks have fallen by up to a third from their peak at the beginning of 2022. FP Journe, H. Moser & Cie and De Bethune recorded a price increase of 15 percent over the same period.

Invest the money on the stock market or rather on your wrist? A study now wants to have found out what really brings more returns.

Between August 2018 and January 2023, the S&P500 stock index has produced an average annual return of 8%. A basket of three luxury watchmakers, Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, has gained 20 percent annually over the same period, outperforming the US stock market.

Luxury watches bring more returns during Corona

The analysis on which the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung‘ (‘FAZ’) was conducted by the Boston Consulting Group and luxury watch sales platform WatchBox.

The price increase of the last five years is a new trend. Because if you look at the much longer period between 2012 and 2022, it is clear that the S&P500 stock index is bringing in a better return. With an average annual return of twelve percent, the stock index beats the basket of luxury watches, which only increased by seven percent during this period.

The analysis by the Boston Consulting Group and WatchBox also shows that younger, wealthy consumers in particular discovered collecting luxury watches during the lockdown. They have thus boosted the market for used luxury watches and thus caused prices to rise.

Different models, different results

Despite performing well over the past five years, certain models such as the Rolex Daytona, Patek Nautilus, and AP Royal Oaks are long past their peak. Since the beginning of 2022, the prices of the models mentioned have fallen by up to a third. In contrast, a basket of independent watch manufacturers FP Journe, H. Moser & Cie and De Bethune recorded a price increase of 15 percent over the same period.

