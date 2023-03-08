Sunny Harris went from being a software programmer to a stock trader. Sunny Harris

Before becoming a stock trader, Sunny Harris was a computer programmer and had a master’s degree in mathematics. Today she successfully invests money in the stock market. In 1974 she founded a small computer graphics software company with three other partners. She retired in 1980 at the age of 30 after selling her shares in the company. Then she wanted to invest her money.

At that time she had no idea about investments or even economics. So Harris did what she thought was best: she turned over $1 million of her cash to money managers. Within three weeks they had lost $75,000 of it. In 1980, that was a lot of money, she says.