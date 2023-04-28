Invest overnight money: advantages & disadvantages | The most important questions and answers

The nest egg belongs on the call money account. Getty Images

The money market account is becoming more attractive again. Because interest rates are coming back. But there are a few things to consider if you want to open a money market account. Here we answer the most important questions about daily allowances.

The call money account is celebrating its comeback – the turnaround in interest rates makes it possible. Not only banks, but also fintechs are now vying for your deposits with interest rates. But is the call money account suitable as an investment at all? We clarify that and the most important questions here.

What is a call deposit account?

You should have two to three net salaries as a kind of nest egg to be able to cushion financial surprises. But where is the best place to store your savings? The answer: on the call money account.

The call money account offers a kind of secondary account in addition to the checking account – but with interest. Here you can build interest-bearing reserves, but transfer money to your main account within a day.

What advantages does daily money offer?

Storing money in the money market account makes sense from a number of perspectives. On the one hand you can quickly transfer money to your main account, on the other hand you are not constantly tempted to spend the savings again.

Furthermore, your assets in the call money account are protected up to 100,000 euros by the deposit guarantee. This applies to all European and German banks.

The interest rates on call money are now considerable again at some banks. In some cases, more than two percent interest is possible.

What are the disadvantages of investing money?

However, due to the higher liquidity, the interest rates for overnight money are not yet too high at all banks. Savings banks and cooperative banks in particular do not always pass the interest on to their customers. It may therefore be necessary to open an account at another bank in addition to the house bank.

The call money account is not the only form of investment. Because: With fixed-term deposits, the interest rates are significantly higher. So if you have saved your nest egg, you should rather invest the excess money as a fixed deposit.

How can I invest daily money?

In order to be able to create overnight money, you need an overnight money account with the selected bank. This can now be opened online at most banks. Identification then takes place via video link. With some banks it is necessary to open a checking account in addition to the call money account.