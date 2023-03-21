Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Have you ever thought about financing emerging businesses or innovative entrepreneurial projects that could have a real impact on the economy and earning money from them? You can do this by registering on the online platform Action Crowd.

The platforms of equity crowdfunding are websites specialized in raising capital from the community to finance innovative SMEs and startups.

Crowdfunding represents for newly established or small companies one alternative way to find funds and supporters. Thanks to this system, even small savers like you can support commercial and development ideas.

Online investing also has high potential for returns. It is generally a free service, easy to use and partially or fully automated. But investing in startups and innovative SMEs is also highly risky – if you want to approach the tool you must do it with the utmost awareness and responsibility by relying on a portal authorized by Consob.

If you want to know more about Action Crowd, all you have to do is continue reading!

This article talks about:

Cosa fa Action Crowd

Action Crowd s.r.l. is a company, based in Milan, authorized by Consob in February 2014 to carry out public savings collection activities through its web platform in favor of Startups or SMEs.

Portal users can freely invest sums of money in published business projects, thus subscribing shares in the share capital (equity) of the financed companies (shares or shares).

Thanks to the use of modest sums and without moving from home, the investor becomes a full member of an emerging business and can benefit from the patrimonial and administrative rights that derive from it.

For over 10 years, the platform has been involved in the creation of fundraising campaigns for projects that are sustainable. In fact, among the many types of investments we have the donation-basedwhich focus on themes and works of a solidarity and social nature, and the crowdfunding reward based, which allows project owners to sell the product or service even before it is created, supporting its development.

How the platform works

Access to the platform is open to practically all investors with the requirements in order and allows in just a few steps to purchase shares in innovative companies with a permanent establishment in Italy, in compliance with the Consob regulation.

Orders for the subscription of the financial instruments offered on the portal are managed through the stock brokerage company Assiteca SIM Spa

The sums to be collected are filed in an escrow bank account until the conclusion of the offer.

Each fundraising campaign has a fixed duration, if at the end the target has been reached, i.e. the minimum pre-set objective, then it can be said to be a successful campaign and the investors will officially hold a stake in the company in proportion to the amount invested. If, on the other hand, a project does not raise enough funding, then it ends with nothing and any sums already invested are returned.

When a fundraising campaign exceeds the established target, the additional amount ends up on a so-called “waiting list” which guarantees the possibility for investors holding that set aside capital to return to the target in the event of withdrawals or withdrawals by other investors .

How much do you earn?

When you are the owner of a share in a successful campaign, you become a full-fledged one company partner: acquire the right to the distribution of future dividends and you can have a return on investment selling the quote if the company is bought by others. Furthermore, you have the right to vote in shareholders’ meetings and, if you have professional skills, you can directly contribute to the growth of the business.

But remember that if you invest in one innovative startup the Law prohibits for the first 5 years of activity (i.e. the period of permanence of the startup status) to divide the profits among the shareholders. The prohibition does not apply to SMEs which, on the other hand, can divide the profits immediately.

From the investment you can benefit from a tax deduction that we will see in detail later, valid only for investments in startups and “innovative” SMEs, therefore normal SMEs are excluded. Since the deduction is linked to maintaining the investment for a certain period of time, if you sell your shares too soon you will lose the tax advantage.

These are the main ways to pay equity crowdfunding, you will have noticed that everything is linked to the fact that the financed business will be successful and will be able to be profitable. If this does not happen, the investment can be considered failed. In any case, it is a long-term investment where earning a lot is possible but it is not automatic: there are no guaranteed returns.

Sign up and become an investor on Action Crowd

The registration as an investor it is necessary to be able to access the detailed documentation of the published projects and, if they convince you, to invest in them. The steps to take are the following:

Browsing the portal without being registered, you can already view the active projects and assess whether they are of interest to you by consulting the contents of the descriptive abstract; If you find a project that inspires you then register via the form. Name, surname and email will suffice. In the case of professional investors, before registering, you must communicate your interest by email by entering the main company data; Once registered, consult and evaluate the technical documentation connected to the selected project by analyzing the business plan of the Startup or PMI and any attachments; in this phase you can ask the entrepreneur specific questions using a specific form; Complete the registration by clicking on “investi” and fill in the appropriate form accepting the terms contained therein; Decide how much to invest, fill in the “appropriateness” questionnaire for investors and starts the information phase with the partner Assiteca Sim, necessary for the completion of the investment; Once you have obtained confirmation of completion of the verification phase (personal data and MIFID) you can proceed with the investment by bank transfer or credit card. The invested amount will flow into the unavailable account set up at no charge to you.

What is the appropriateness questionnaire?

During registration you will be asked to fill in the “suitability questionnaire”. This is a verification procedure imposed by the Consob Regulation and serves to assess whether the knowledge possessed by the investor, his economic and risk profile are appropriate for the financial instrument he is purchasing.

In the event of a negative outcome, the investor may decide to cancel the purchase or to confirm the order, assuming full responsibility.

Is equity crowdfunding so risky?

Yes. Investments in startups are ad high risk, and this also applies to innovative SMEs, albeit to a lesser extent. By purchasing equity securities, you fully participate in the economic risk that characterizes all entrepreneurial initiatives. The two main risks that the Investor runs concern:

The risk of lose all invested capital . We are talking about companies operating in innovative sectors and in the case of startups without a history behind them, the risk that the projects will not be successful is high.

. We are talking about companies operating in innovative sectors and in the case of startups without a history behind them, the risk that the projects will not be successful is high. The risk of illiquidity. The financial instruments purchased are not traded on organized markets and therefore it may be difficult to sell them quickly and at a price that reflects their actual value.

Right of withdrawal and revocation

The Consob Regulation allows the investor to exercise the right of withdrawal from the subscription order within 7 days from the date of sending the application and also provides for the exercise of the right to withdraw the investment, before the fundraising campaign is concluded, within 7 days from the publication of new significant and different information compared to the initial ones that compromise the maintenance of the investment. In the case of sums already invested, these are returned.

Tax concessions

So let’s see what these consist of tax advantages.

Investors who finance startups and innovative SMEs, if they are individuals, are entitled to a deduction from IRPEF equal to 30% of the invested capital, if they are legal entities they enjoy a deduction from income for IRES purposes of 30%.

This, until last year, the 2019 Budget Law increased the rate of subsidies for the current year, bringing it to 40%.

For the benefit to be legitimized, certain requirements and conditions must be met: the maximum investment limit that can be deducted from the tax base is €1,000,000 per year for natural persons and €1,800,000 per year for companies; in both cases it is required to maintain the investment for at least 3 years.

My Business Opinions

Now you understand how equity crowdfunding investments work, what benefits they entail and what risks. It is a simple, fast and comfortable way to invest, with the added value of contributing to the development of a product or service that could bring benefits in the future, but since we are talking about high-risk investments, I always suggest that you study and know what road you are walking.

If you want to invest in equity crowdfunding it is good to start from a site that inspires you trust and that offers you projects that are really interesting and engaging for you.

This aspect is fundamental because you have to believe in what you finance otherwise you will not be able to psychologically sustain a bankruptcy.

Action Crowd it is a rather limited reality when compared to other competing platforms that boast much higher numbers in terms of active and successfully concluded campaigns – I am talking about sites with excellent reviews that offer projects in various areas with real potential.

Action Crowd can always come up with exciting projects in the future but is currently not competitive at all. To get an idea of ​​the competition, you can read other equity platform reviews in the section dedicated to Crowdfunding.

