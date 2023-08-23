Investigation of Food Safety Work in Our City Conducted by Chen Lin and his Team from the State Grain and Material Reserve Bureau

Title: State Grain and Material Reserve Bureau Investigates Food Safety Work in Jiaxing City

Date: August 23, 2023

Source: Views

Deputy Director Chen Lin and his team from the State Grain and Material Reserve Bureau recently visited Jiaxing to assess the city’s food emergency security work. Han Hezhong, the first-level inspector of the Provincial Grain and Material Reserve Bureau, Wang Huilin, a member of the party group of the municipal government, and Zhang Yueqin, secretary of the party committee and director of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, also participated in the investigation.

During the two-day visit from August 16th to 17th, Chen Lin investigated various food emergency support enterprises in the city. The first stop was COFCO Noodle Industry (Haining) Co., Ltd., where he assessed the company’s processing capacity and production. Chen Lin praised COFCO Noodles for its efforts in strengthening production capacity and investing in expanding production, which has ensured the emergency food supply in the region. He urged the company to continue expanding production capacity and enhancing security measures.

Chen Lin then visited Zhejiang Baolong Rice Industry Co., Ltd., the largest grain processing enterprise in Zhejiang Province. He inspected the finished grain warehouse and the fully automatic production and processing line to better understand the company’s grain production and processing capabilities. Impressed with Baolong Rice Industry’s rice production and processing capacities, Chen Lin encouraged the company to leverage its role as the national grain emergency support center and provide more assurances for regional food security.

After the on-site investigations, Chen Lin presided over a symposium where he received a report on the emergency supply of grain in the city. He commended the city’s efforts in ensuring food emergency supply and guaranteeing capacity, specifically noting the significant role played by companies like COFCO Noodle Industry and Baolong Rice Industry in ensuring regional food security and stability.

On August 17th, Chen Lin and his team visited Jiashan to assess the Zhebei (Jiashan) Grain Emergency Support Center project, led by Zheliang Group. The project aims to construct a grain warehouse with a capacity of 100,000 tons and an annual output of 100,000 tons of finished rice. It also seeks to establish an emergency food supply guarantee system for the entire grain and oil industry chain. Acknowledging the project’s importance, Chen Lin stressed the need for local-enterprise cooperation to ensure food supply, urging all parties involved to accelerate the construction progress.

In recent years, Jiaxing City has prioritized the strengthening of its emergency food security capabilities. Currently, the city has a grain reserve scale of 305,800 tons and a daily grain processing capacity exceeding 7,000 tons. With its robust food emergency supply security, the city expects to address any future challenges effectively.

Overall, the visit by Chen Lin and his team from the State Grain and Material Reserve Bureau reaffirms the city’s commitment to ensuring food safety and emergency support. With continued improvements, Jiaxing City is well-prepared to handle any potential food security concerns in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

