Investigators search the ship that transported the Titan

Investigators explore the ship “Polar Prince” that transported the submersible “Titan” before its accident. David Hiscock/Reuters

The ship that was transporting the Titan submersible before it sank arrived back in Canada on Saturday.

Investigators boarded the Polar Prince and conducted interviews with the individuals.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, meanwhile, are considering opening a criminal investigation.

The Canadian research vessel Polar Prince, which lost contact with the submersible Titan on Sunday, returned to Newfoundland on Saturday with flags at half-mast and was met by investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the New York Times reported .

According to the Times, family members of the five people on Titan who were aboard the ship, owned by private company Miawpukek Horizon Maritime Services, were interviewed by TSBC. At the same time, law enforcement began interviewing crew members and passengers to consider whether or not to launch a formal criminal investigation into the incident.

Investigators also gathered information from the ship’s voyage recorder, which can document information such as audio on the ship, TSBC Chair Kathy Fox revealed at a news conference.

Investigators examine OceanGate security measures

International bodies including TSBC and the US Coast Guard are investigating the lack of safety precautions taken by the company OceanGate as five people, including its CEO Stockton Rush, boarded its submersible to travel to the sunken RMS Titanic on Sunday.

According to officials, the submersible lost contact with the Polar Prince a few hours after it began its descent and most likely imploded, killing the five men on board instantly.

During a news conference near the ship on Saturday, RCMP Superintendent Kent Osmond said “there is no suspicion of criminal activity per se,” but law enforcement isn’t ruling out the possibility.

After the catastrophic failure, the media, dive experts and investigators have taken a closer look at the company’s years of claims of non-compliance with certifications and regulations prior to last week’s expedition.

And while Rush complained that the industry was “lewdly safe,” his company faced a previous safety lawsuit from a former employee.

Participants of previous dives had raised safety concerns

There were also stories from participants of previous dives who had raised safety concerns. A friend of Rush’s told the CEO after a 2019 dive on the Titan that, according to emails seen by CNN, he heard cracking noises that he attributed to a “fault/defect in one area.”

And on Friday, YouTuber Jake Koehler, who was on the submarine days before its final trip on Sunday, shared footage of Rush discussing issues with the sub’s control systems.

Guillermo Söhnlein, co-founder of OceanGate, defended the company’s balance sheet and said that diving in the sea must involve some risk. However, experts dispute this and say the disaster is entirely avoidable.

The RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

