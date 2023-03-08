Home Business Investigators stumble upon suspicious ship after Nord Stream explosions
Business

by admin
At the end of September 2022, a total of four leaks in the two pipelines were discovered after explosions near the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. On October 10, the German Federal Public Prosecutor initiated preliminary proceedings against unknown persons – on suspicion of intentionally causing an explosive explosion and anti-constitutional sabotage. The Federal Criminal Police Office and the Federal Police are responsible for this.

Attorney General Peter Frank commented on the status at the beginning of February. At that time he told the “Welt am Sonntag” that there was no evidence that Russia was behind it. With the help of two research ships, water and soil samples as well as the remains of the pipelines were taken, and the crime scene was also comprehensively documented. All of that will be evaluated.

