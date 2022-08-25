Home Business Investindustrial cede Benvic a International Chemical Investors Group
PVC Europe Group Sarl, an investment company indirectly held by Investindustrial Growth LP, has signed a binding put option for the sale of the compound business of Benvic Group SAS to the strategic investor International Chemical Investors Group.

Thus we read in a note that the closing is expected by the end of the year. Instead, Benvic’s activities in the medical sector are expected to be maintained by funds managed by Investindustrial.

According to Andrea C. Bonomi, President of Investindustrial’s Industrial Advisory Board, commented: “Benvic has grown under our ownership thanks to a solid business plan, with a clear investment logic that has been carried out with care and precision by our teams. and by management. During the time it was held by us, Benvic was transformed from a niche compounder into a global player in the thermoplastics industry thanks to a broad and successful buy-and-build strategy in Europe and the United States, area in which Investindustrial boasts considerable experience “.

