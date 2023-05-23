Investing for a good pension: financial experts give tips

Two financial experts: Sandra Klug (left) and Jessica Schwarzer. Gert Baumbach / Jessica Schwarzer / Getty Images / Sean Gladwell / Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Early retirement planning is essential for young adults as the aging society and the upcoming retirement of the baby boomer generation put a heavy strain on the welfare system. We interviewed two experts, Sandra Klug and Jessica Schwarzer.

As young adults, one often focuses on career, travel, partying, and possibly raising a family. The sober world of retirement planning seems more of a distant and boring affair these days.

But to all Millennials and Gen-Z: early ones retirement provision should become an essential part of your “to-do list” for a number of reasons. On the one hand, our society is aging, which means that fewer people pay into the pension fund. On the other hand, the baby boomer generation is nearing retirement, leading to increased pressure to pay out. These two factors significantly increase the burden on the German social system.

This means that for a relaxed and carefree old age it is necessary to actively and independently take care of your pension provision. And not just as a “nice-to-have”, but as a “must-have” in your life plan. So what should you do with your money to have a stress-free retirement?

How compound interest can help you