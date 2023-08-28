Investing in care properties: Expert gives the most important tips

Florian Bauer is a passionate real estate investor and fan of care properties. Florian Bauer / Getty Images / Andreas*H, Igor Kutyaev / Montage: Dominik Schmitt

Florian Bauer, founder of Bauer Immobilien, gives an insight into the potential and challenges of care properties as an investment opportunity.

In order to offer you even more content, we are currently testing the use of artificial intelligence. An editor researched the information for this article and used AI to create an article from it. It was checked by the editor before publication.

Investors recognize the value of real estate as a safe and stable investment. But while many buyers focus on residential real estate, investments in care properties offer an interesting opportunity in a market that is constantly growing. Florian Bauer, real estate expert and founder of Bauer Immobilien, gives an insight into the potential and challenges of this sector.

What are nursing homes?

Nursing homes primarily refer to facilities that have been specially designed for the care and nursing of elderly people or people with special care needs. These are not just traditional nursing homes, but also assisted living complexes, retirement homes and special facilities for people who need help.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

