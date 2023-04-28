Investing in Fixed Deposits: Pros & Cons | The most important questions and answers

Fixed deposit is a safe way to invest money. Getty Images

Thanks to the turnaround in interest rates, fixed-term deposit interest is also rising and the somewhat antiquated type of investment is experiencing a renaissance. But there are also a few things to consider when it comes to fixed deposits. How long can I invest the money? How safe is fixed deposit anyway? We answer the most important questions about fixed-term deposits here.

What is Fixed Deposit?

Fixed deposit is a form of deposit at a bank. You deposit a certain amount of money at the bank for a predetermined period of time and receive annual fixed interest.

You can decide how long you put money aside. Investment periods of six, twelve or twenty-four months are common. But several years are also possible. The longer you put the money away, the higher the interest rates tend to be. However, the further development of interest rates can hardly be predicted, which is why you should rather avoid maturities of more than three years.

What advantages does fixed deposit offer?

Fixed-term deposits are considered to be a very safe form of investment. Because: Up to 100,000 euros are covered by deposit protection at German and European banks. If your bank goes bankrupt, you get back up to 100,000 euros. If you have more than 100,000 euros in savings, you can spread the money across different banks and benefit from deposit protection at every bank.

Another advantage is the high interest on fixed deposits, which some banks are now offering again. A year ago, an interest rate of three percent for a one-year fixed deposit was unthinkable. Also: Banks in other European countries usually offer higher interest rates.

What are the disadvantages of investing in fixed deposits?

Compared to overnight money, you cannot access your money with a fixed-term deposit. It is not available to you for the duration of the agreed time frame, or only for a very high fee.

You should definitely keep this in mind if you want to invest your assets in a fixed-term deposit account. It is therefore not suitable as a reserve for an emergency fund.

How can I invest fixed deposit?

In order to be able to create a fixed-term deposit, you need a fixed-term deposit account with the selected bank. This can now be opened online at most banks. Identification then takes place via video link.