Andreas Beck is a fund manager and holds a doctorate in mathematics. Andreas Beck

Andreas Beck is one of the best-known fund managers in Germany. The 57-year-old began his career at the Munich Re insurance group and later switched to a software company. In 2015 he founded the Institute for Wealth Creation. For 20 years he advised banks and asset managers.

He later set up his own fund – Global Portfolio One. Here, Beck invests widely in over 8,800 companies. In total, more than 400 million euros are invested in his fund.

Above all, he sends one message to private investors: Investing in individual stocks is pointless. Beck explains why he thinks so in the latest podcast episode Money Mindset. He also talks about his personal gambles on the stock exchange, fallen angels, ESG and the Wirecard thriller.

