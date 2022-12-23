Not just inflation. The 2022 that is about to end also saw, among the issues in pole position, that of energy transition, at a time when Europe has managed to greatly reduce its dependence on Russia.

The procurement of non-Russian energy sources, in the midst of the war in Ukrainehas become an economic and security priority for the continent.

Of note is the recent agreement reached between the countries of the European Union on the gas price cap.

This need went hand in hand with that of betting more and more on forms of clean energy, also to address concerns about ongoing climate change.

Morgane Delledonne, Head of Investment Strategy Europa di Global X comment on what is happening, predicting in a note that “Energy transition topics are likely to continue to attract investor interest, with Europe looking to catch up energy independence”.

Three aspects to consider for those who invest

Three important aspects to consider for those who want to invest in the energy transition.

“Firstly, it is essential to evaluate exposure along the entire value chain. This includes what we call ‘disruptive materials’ (such as copper, lithium, zinc) and certain raw materials such as uranium and silver. It also includes technologies such as solar panels, smart grids and lithium batteries, as well as obviously renewable energy producers, i.e. all those elements necessary to produce, distribute and store green energy”.

“Secondly – further points out Morgane Delledonne, Head of Investment Strategy Europe at Global X – the investment horizons for decarbonisation technologies are very different. Solar and wind are currently the most mature cleantech markets, with minimal production costs, rapid diffusion and flexibility in installations. L’nuclear energy has the potential to grow rapidly in the medium term, thanks to the development of modular reactors, which are more flexible and faster to install than traditional ones. Hydrogen instead it is still in an embryonic stage and has a longer investment profile”.

“Finally, it is important to underline how investments in these alternative energy sources can be complementary. The solar and wind are intermittent sources, difficult to store and which operate above all at the local level”

“Il nuclear power and hydrogen instead can replace oil in the long run, given the immense power-generating capacity of nuclear power and the adaptability of hydrogen fuel cells, which could help decarbonise industries such as transportation, buildings and manufacturing.