InvestiperGP, BCC’s Asset Management: Opinions

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

July 27, 2023

Have you heard of InvestiperGPthe BCC asset management proposed by BCC itself for those who wish to be followed in their investments?

Today we will see together the characteristics of this product, how it is structured, what are its costsi advantages they disadvantages and finally you will find mine too opinions about.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

Two words about BCC

As usual, before starting with the analysis of the product characteristics, I would like to give you some information on theinstitute which offers asset management.

BCC is the cooperative credit savings management company, which was established in 1984 in the form of a joint-stock company, and is registered in the register of asset management companies held at the Bank of Italy.

They can count on a managed assets of around 15 billion euros, with 12 flexible mutual funds and a vast range of asset management, which will then be the focus of our article.

The characteristics of mutual asset management

InvestiperGP is a service that is made up of 4 families involving traditional and innovative approaches. They vary on the basis of the level of personalization that is required by the client and also on the basis of the degree of involvement in the investment process.

Everything is fine “family” invests in various funds, each with different characteristics that seek to respond to different needs. It is therefore a very well-stocked and extensive service, since everyone will be able to choose what interests them most and above all will be able to decide to invest according to their objectives.

Not sure how to invest?

Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you.

>> START NOW! <

InvestiperGP families

After this brief introduction, the best way to begin to understand more is undoubtedly to analyze the various managements in detail and see all their characteristics.

Invest for GP Activate

This service is meant for heritage that exceed €15,000, so we can say that it is quite open to everyone.

By choosing this solution you can opt and choose between 14 different lines, ranging from low-risk bonds to full equity allocations, each of which will be characterized by a specific reference benchmark. The benchmark will clearly and transparently identify the characteristics of each line.

Finally, this solution is designed to delegate the management of assets, and still enjoy the benefits of diversificationeven with small initial capital available.

This is a great access to the markets that allows you to invest in a simple way, without always having to review and redefine the portfolio allocation.

Some of the lines present in this asset management are Bilanciata 50, Azionario Italia and Azionario Globale.

InvestiperGP Robo

Let’s move on to the second solution proposed by BCC, namely asset management Robo. It’s about a highly innovative solutionas you can easily guess from the name.

This solution is based on statistical and quantitative methodologies in an automated way, which eliminates the emotional component typical of investment decision-making processes.

Esse is made up of 4 lines that differ on the basis of the different risk/return profile and was created with the aim of creating a dynamic exposure to financial instruments, while always maintaining efficient portfolio management.

This management is also designed for assets exceeding €15,000.

The management in question consists of 4 different lines, which I will now detail:

Robo 1: with a low level of risk and with a share percentage of 20% and a volatility limit of 5%;

Robo 2: with a medium/low level of risk and a share percentage of 40% and a volatility limit of 10%;

Robo 3: with a medium/high level of risk and an equity percentage that grows to 80%, with a volatility limit of 15%;

Robo 4: greatest possible risk, where the share percentage is 100%.

InvestiperGP Multilinea

This asset management really has many lines available, which differ according to the reference markets and the type of instruments.

This way you can choose to to allocate your assets up multiple lines of managementand consequently determine a single portfolio, which can also vary with the timing it deems most appropriate.

In addition to the vast range of lines, there is also another possibility of choice, that is iLinea: with this option the investor will be able to directly select the desired financial instruments, out of a maximum quota of 20% of the assets under management.

This management is designed for assets exceeding €150,000, so in this case we are already going to more important figures.

InvestiperGP Elite

Elite it is an exclusive service, since it is designed for assets exceeding one million euros.

The management is aimed primarily at customers who have high demands customization of your wallet.

This proposal allows the customer to choose between 4 different flexible lineswhich brings together the best investment ideas both in terms of asset allocation and instrument selection.

The management is adapted to the specific needs of the investor, thanks to two levels of personalization that are typical of this family, i.e. perimeter and investment constraints of its mandate. You will also be able to further customize your portfolio by giving binding instructions on a share that can reach half of the managed assets.

Given the size of the assets to which this management is addressed, the service also makes available to the customer the continuous and personalized support of the management team, with video conferences and dedicated visits to have full visibility on the operations carried out and prospective.

This management also provides 4 different lines:

Elite 1: with a low degree of risk;

Elite 2: with a medium/low degree of risk;

Elite 3: with a medium/high degree of risk;

Elite 4: with a high degree of risk.

InvestiperGP Business

I also mention this management for completeness of information.

However, this is a service dedicated only to legal persons and entities.

It is divided into 3 flexible lineswhich differ in level of risk (from low to medium/low) and which differ from each other in having elements relating to the investment policy and management characteristics.

This is a response to the ever increasing demand for investment solutions to manage corporate treasuries. The goal of this line is to grow over the long term and untangle the opportunities offered by international markets.

In this case, the service is aimed at individuals who have assets of at least €250,000.

Advantages of BCC Asset Management

After seeing the characteristics, we can try to understand what are the advantages of investing with asset management.

Wealth management allows you to customize the portfolio and to count on expert managers who personally take care of your investment and the choices to follow.

This is certainly an advantage for those who are not able or are not particularly familiar with investments.

Being followed by a person for the entire duration of the investment could be an excellent choice to feel more secure.

Another plus is the diversification, since asset management is able to offer good portfolio diversification, which is very important and fundamental when investing.

Disadvantages of BCC Asset Management

The disadvantages instead we can refer them to costsbecause since asset management is part of managed savings, the costs must be used to cover and to remunerate the manager who invests our money for us.

Another disadvantage is the risk, because in any case mutual funds present risks that are different for each of them, and which must be carefully weighed before jumping headlong into one investment rather than another.

Opinions of Affari Miei on BCC Asset Management

At the end of our review we can try to sum up and above all I can give you mine opinions about.

How did you get to understand the wealth management it is a complex investment, so I suggest you go to the official website to thoroughly read all the characteristics of the funds in which the same management invests, in order not to leave anything out.

Now my reasoning does not want to be a specific reasoning regarding this asset management in particular, but rather a general reasoning on asset management: they are a fairly complex investment, precisely because on the one hand they are classified as comfortable and suitable for a customer who does not have a great knowledge of the markets or who are afraid or don’t want to invest on their own, but on the other hand they have unknown factors.

The unknowns are primarily i costsbecause as I mentioned earlier, they often turn out to be high precisely to remunerate the manager and his work.

Personally, I don’t really like these products and, mind you, I’m not talking about this management but in general, because I still find them cumbersome and also difficult to understand better, especially for those who may be just starting out with investments.

Personally, I prefer passively managed funds ETF, which replicate the market and can offer you maximum diversification and maximum transparency, with a decidedly lower cost impact. The costs are lower as there is no manager intermediation, and this means that the costs of ETFs can be much lower.

In my opinion, asset management is as if it were a high-level asset management product, designed primarily for those with higher assets and therefore can afford to purchase an asset management product”premium” to put it bluntly.

In fact, you must know and remember that in asset management there are the usual tools of the managed savingsand above all that the consultant will sell you the asset management because it is affiliated with the bank where he works, so you will always enter the circle of conflicts of interest in any case.

Furthermore, as I told you before (mentioned in the advantages) asset management allows you to rely on a managerand therefore to invest with the help of a professional.

This however could also be seen as one downsidesince wealth management will not allow you to have control over your investments: the feeling of not knowing what is happening to your money does not have to be pleasant.

About that, here you find my in-depth opinions on asset management.

If you are interested in investments, I can reiterate that I personally prefer passive management instruments, i.e ETF which I mentioned earlier.

Before saying goodbye completely, I still want to leave you some useful resources to start a profitable investment journey:

Good continuation up here My business!

Find out which Investor You are

I have created a short questionnaire to help you understand what kind of investor you are. At the end, I will guide you towards the best contents selected according to your starting situation:

>> Start Now <

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

