The first branded ETFs land in Italy Investlinxthe first European investment management company to create actively managed ETFs they offer diversified portfolios consisting of both equity and bond securities which do not refer to any benchmark.

In detail, the two ETFs listed today on Borsa Italiana are: theInvestlinx Balanced Income ETF (ticker: LINXB), of which approximately half of the portfolio is invested in bonds and the other half in equities, and theInvestlinx Capital Appreciation ETF (ticker: LINXC) which invests primarily in the equity securities of leading global companies. Both products offer for the first time in Europe the advantages of active and diversified portfolio management through the use of ETFs.

Advantageous costs

The costs of Investlinx ETFs are significantly lower (more than 50%) than the average of balanced and equity funds distributed in Italy.

The company’s medium-term objective is to list its ETFs on other European and other markets expand the offer with the launch of new products capable of meeting multiple return objectives and investors’ risk appetite.

Also Exor among the shareholders

The company was founded by Mario Bonaccorsomanager with more than 20 years of international experience in the investment management sector and is led by the CEO Matthew Solfanellimanager with 15 years of professional experience in the Azimut Group.

Among the Company’s shareholders is listed as minority shareholder also Exor NV., which has also invested its capital in the two Investlinx ETFs.

“We bring to the market a new reality that will give investors the possibility to benefit from actively managed diversified portfolios through simple and low-cost ETFs. We have selected quality companies at the equity level with a sustainable competitive advantage, especially in the tech, healthcare and consumer sectors,” he comments Matteo Solfanelli, CEO of Investlinx. “On the other hand, in bonds we are mainly looking for an optimal risk/return profile, which currently positions our products on short-term bonds with high credit quality”.

“We are really proud to start our journey from Italy, listing our first ETFs on Borsa Italiana, and to bring an innovative offer to the European asset management market, giving investors, both institutional and retail, the opportunity to expand their own investment choices through global and diversified portfolios that can be purchased as ETFs,” he comments Mario Bonaccorso, Founder of Investlinx.

“At the end of 2022, the AUM of active ETFs reached an all-time high, closing the twelfth consecutive year of growth, confirming the centrality of the ETFplus market in the European panorama. We are delighted to welcome Investlinx as it debuts today with 2 innovative ETFs offering the benefits of active and diversified management,” he added. Silvia Bosoni, Group Head of ETFs, Euronext.