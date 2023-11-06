Investment boom in the USA – “Go west” – America as an El Dorado for Swiss industrial companies – News

Contents

An investment boom in infrastructure and green technologies is underway in the USA. Swiss companies benefit.

These are good times in the USA, says Holcim manager Jamie Gentoso. The cement and roofing manufacturer is investing heavily, buying various workshops such as the one for building insulation in Connecticut. This year, stores in the USA are expected to account for 40 percent of total sales – four years ago it was around a quarter.

“Demand in the USA is generally very high. But we also see great opportunities with the new climate support package,” says Gentoso. “It is the country’s most aggressive step to influence the climate. The law provides a lot of money to stimulate investments in greener products.”

Legend: Holcim relies on more sustainable building materials like here in the building insulation workshop, explains Jamie Gentoso, member of the Holcim management team. Holcim could benefit from the investment boom in climate-friendly technologies and in infrastructure, its core business. srf

President Joe Biden and Congress have passed two legislative packages with support measures totaling a gigantic one and a half thousand billion dollars. The goal: the often outdated one Infrastructure bring the country into shape, and climate friendly Promote technologies.

More and more Swiss companies currently want to benefit from this, says the head of the Swiss export promotion organization “Business Hub” in New York, Artur Czerniejewski. There is a real boom in companies wanting to do business in the USA. “The advantages are the huge market, the huge need for investment in the infrastructure sector, but also in clean energy technologies, where Switzerland has a lot of experience.”

Legend: The Swiss export promotion organization “Business Hub” in New York is experiencing particularly high demand from Swiss companies that want to come to the USA, says its director, Artur Czerniejewski. SRF

Companies that are already strongly anchored in the USA, such as ABB, are also benefiting. ABB produces charging parts for electric cars. Or the company Burckhardt Compression, which produces compressors for hydrogen technologies in Texas, for example. It recently increased its sales in the USA by 40 percent.

Is Europe losing jobs because of this?

But criticism is coming from Europe: US industrial policy with its subsidies is coming at the expense of the European economy, complain French President Macron and German Chancellor Scholz.

For Martin Naville, director of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, the criticism is misguided. Investments and exports to the USA climb for years. This investment boom is not a threat to the Swiss economy and companies – on the contrary.

For Swiss companies there is actually only one thing: go west!

“More investments are being made in America, but that also means more investments in Switzerland in the areas of marketing, research and administration. That’s why the increasing investments in the USA are positive for the Swiss economy and companies.” In recent years, investments from Switzerland in the USA have increased by almost ten percent per year – and exports to the USA have increased to the same extent.

According to Naville, a new study also shows that companies operating in the USA are more profitable and more innovative. “That comes from the greater competition that you have to win in America, the proximity to the largest market and the greatest innovative power in the world. For Swiss companies there is actually only one thing: Go west!”

Legend: Holcim purchased the workshop in Hartford, Connecticut, that produces particularly thin and efficient building insulation. SRF

But will the investments also be worthwhile when the US subsidy policy expires?

“In the USA, roofs are replaced frequently, there are a lot of storms, and a lot of old buildings. The demand remains, our investments are well considered,” says Holcim manager Gentoso. She is confident that the subsidies and tax rebates will encourage more and more Americans to take the step toward more climate-friendly construction.

The USA has been the number 1 export country for Swiss companies since 2021. And at the moment there is almost a gold rush atmosphere.

